Carson Carels Named to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp

July 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release









Prince George Cougars defenceman Carson Carels

(Prince George Cougars, Credit: Hockey Canada) Prince George Cougars defenceman Carson Carels(Prince George Cougars, Credit: Hockey Canada)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce that defenceman Carson Carels ('08) has been named to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp, taking place July 29-August 1 in Oakville, ON.

Carels is among 40 players invited to the camp, where he'll compete for a spot on Team Canada's roster for the 2025 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, set for August 11-15 in Brno, Czechia and Trenčín, Slovakia.

A standout on the international stage, Carels is one of six players at camp who helped Canada win gold at the 2025 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship. He also wore the Maple Leaf with Team Canada Red at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The selection camp will feature two intrasquad Red vs. White games on July 31 and August 1. Following camp, the finalized roster will head to MET Arena in Székesfehérvár, Hungary, for practices from August 3-6, followed by pre-tournament games against Hungary's U20 team (Aug. 7 in Budapest) and Slovakia (Aug. 9 in Piešťany).

"Our under-18 selection camp provides us with an opportunity to evaluate players and select a roster that we believe will give us the best chance to defend our gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup," said Alan Millar, General Manager of the Program of Excellence.

A product of Cypress River, MB, Carels is coming off a terrific rookie campaign with the Cougars in 2024-25, collecting 35 points (6G-29A) in 60 games, along with a +22 rating, which ranked 6th among all WHL rookies. He added four points (1G-3A) in seven playoff games.

The Prince George Cougars congratulate Carson Carels on his selection to the U18 camp and wish him the best of luck as he competes for a spot on Team Canada!

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.