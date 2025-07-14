Former Captain Hudson Thornton Joining University of Saskatchewan Huskies

July 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release









Hudson Thornton with the Prince George Cougars

(Prince George Cougars, Credit: James Doyle) Hudson Thornton with the Prince George Cougars(Prince George Cougars, Credit: James Doyle)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars Hockey Club is proud to announce that alumnus and former captain Hudson Thornton will be joining the University of Saskatchewan Huskies for the upcoming season.

Thornton, 21, spent the 2024-25 campaign in the professional ranks, suiting up with the Orlando Solar Bears and South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL, as well as the Hershey Bears of the AHL.

A cornerstone on the Cougars' blue line from 2020 to 2024, the Winnipeg, MB product leaves a lasting legacy in Prince George. Among all defencemen in Prince George Cougars franchise history, Thornton ranks first in goals (56), assists (140), points (196), and power-play goals (24). He wore the "C" during the record-breaking 2023-24 season, helping guide the Cougars to a BC Division title and the best regular-season finish in team history.

Thornton will be studying business at the University of Saskatchewan which is located in Saskatoon, SK.

The Cougars would like to congratulate Hudson and his family on this exciting next chapter and wish him all the best with the Huskies!

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.