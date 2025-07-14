Eight Winterhawks Prospects to Compete at Program of Excellence U16 Provincial Camps

July 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is excited to share that eight players who were selected in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft will compete in Canadian provincial camps this summer.

The Boys Under-16 Program of Excellence camps play a pivotal role in helping select the rosters for the 2025 WHL Cup in October and other future international events. Many of the players go on to represent Canada at the U17, U18, and U20 levels.

All four Winterhawks prospects selected in the draft from Manitoba made Hockey Manitoba's Top-40 roster. Both of Portland's third-round picks, forwards and Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA Gold teammates, Trevor Toyne (49th overall) and Crewe Schimnowski (66th overall), along with goaltender and sixth-round pick Cooper Dryden (130th overall), played for Team Black. Defenseman Kane Tomsic (196th overall) was part of Team White.

From Saskatchewan, defenseman Kohen Ruedig (81st overall), younger brother of current Winterhawks defenseman Kayd Ruedig, joined forward Alan Han (173rd overall) on the Sask First Male U16 Top-34 Roster.

Alberta native Jaxon Jaffray (104th overall) was one of the forwards who participated in Hockey Alberta's Top-80 summer camp.

Forward Cam Young-Thompson (242nd overall) from Victoria, British Columbia, will skate at BC Hockey's 2025 U16 Provincial Camp later this month.

Congratulations to all eight of our prospects!

-

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for our 50th Anniversary 2025-26 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.