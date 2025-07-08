Eight Winterhawks Alumni Sign New Contracts During NHL Free Agency

July 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize the eight alumni who have signed new professional contracts during NHL free agency, as of July 8.

Former captain, and first-round NHL draft pick, Cody Glass signed with the New Jersey Devils for two more years, World Junior gold medalist goaltender Joel Hofer earned a two-year extension with the St. Louis Blues, and 2016 first-round import selection Henri Jokiharju inked a three-year deal to stay with the Boston Bruins.

Fellow first-round pick Dennis Cholowski will join Glass in New Jersey's organization. Two former Hawks' captains Nick Cicek (2020-21) and Tyson Kozak (2021-22) secured another contract with Calgary and Buffalo, respectively.

WHL Champion, CHL Defenseman of the Year, and 2016 Stanley Cup Champion, Derrick Pouliot signed with the Rangers. Caleb Jones, who won a gold medal with USA Hockey at the U17, U18, and U20 level, put pen to paper with the Penguins.

The full list with contract details follows:

PLAYER TEAM Years in Portland Contract

Dennis Cholowski New Jersey Devils 2017-18 1 yr - $775k - $775k AAV

Nick Cicek Calgary Flames 2017-21 1 yr - $775k - $775k AAV

Cody Glass New Jersey Devils 2014-19 2 yrs - $5 million - $2.5 million AAV

Joel Hofer St. Louis Blues 2018-20 2 yrs - $6.8 million - $3.4 million AAV

Henri Jokiharju Boston Bruins 2016-18 3 yrs - $9 million - $3 million AAV

Caleb Jones Pittsburgh Penguins 2015-17 2 yrs - $1.8 million - $900k AAV

Tyson Kozak Buffalo Sabres 2018-22 3 yrs - $2.33 million - $775k AAV

Derrick Pouliot New York Rangers 2009-14 2 yrs - $1.55 million - $775k AAV

In total, 136 Winterhawks have laced up and played in the NHL, showcasing the strength of the 'Portland to the Pros' connection as one of the top development programs.

The Winterhawks would like to congratulate our alumni on signing another professional contract, and we wish them good luck next season!







Western Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.