Tigers Sign Warrener to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
July 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of 2009-born defenceman Luke Warrener (East Amherst, NY, USA) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. He was drafted 36th overall by the Tigers in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.
"Luke is a big, hard to play against defender who can log heavy minutes and thrives in all situations. His reach, active stick, and team-first mentality make him a difference-maker, with offensive upside that adds another dimension to our blue line." commented Tigers Director of Player Personnel Bobby Fox.
The 6'3 ¬Â³ defender is already familiar with playing in Medicine Hat having spent last season with the SAHA U18 Prep team in the U18 Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL). He scored six goals and added nine assists in 32 games on the blueline.
He also attended the 2024 USA Hockey Boys 15 Player Development Camp. He collected three assists in four games for Team Kelly.
The Tigers are excited to welcome Luke to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.
Western Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2025
- Cougars, Spirit of the North Announce Spirit of Healthy Kids Winners - Prince George Cougars
- Tigers Sign Warrener to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wenatchee Wild, Confluence Health Present Hockey Fights Cancer Check, Funds to EASE Cancer Foundation - Wenatchee Wild
- Eight Winterhawks Alumni Sign New Contracts During NHL Free Agency - Portland Winterhawks
- Whitmore Signs with Hurricanes - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Aiden Grossklaus to Scholarship & Development Agreement - Wenatchee Wild
- Spokane Chiefs Give Back - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Medicine Hat Tigers Stories
- Tigers Sign Warrener to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Tigers Sign Kor to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Tigers Sign Stengrim to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Tigers Sign Casey to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Tigers Sign Craig to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement