Tigers Sign Warrener to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

July 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of 2009-born defenceman Luke Warrener (East Amherst, NY, USA) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. He was drafted 36th overall by the Tigers in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Luke is a big, hard to play against defender who can log heavy minutes and thrives in all situations. His reach, active stick, and team-first mentality make him a difference-maker, with offensive upside that adds another dimension to our blue line." commented Tigers Director of Player Personnel Bobby Fox.

The 6'3 ¬Â³ defender is already familiar with playing in Medicine Hat having spent last season with the SAHA U18 Prep team in the U18 Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL). He scored six goals and added nine assists in 32 games on the blueline.

He also attended the 2024 USA Hockey Boys 15 Player Development Camp. He collected three assists in four games for Team Kelly.

The Tigers are excited to welcome Luke to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.







