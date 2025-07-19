13 WHL Players Named to Roster for Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League will be represented by 13 players at Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp in Oakville, Ont. Hockey Canada announced the 40-player camp roster - including four goaltenders, 12 defencemen, and 24 forwards - Thursday afternoon.

Players competing at Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp will be vying for an opportunity to represent their country at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, set for August 11-16 in Brno, Czechia, and Trencin, Slovakia.

Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp will take place from July 29 to August 1, including a pair of Red-White Games on July 31 and August 1, at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, Ont. Following camp, Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team will practice at MET Arena in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, from August 3-6.

Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Ht Wt Pos

Esler Carter Spokane Chiefs Okotoks, Alta. 5'10" 157 G

Carels Carson Prince George Cougars Cypress River, Man. 6'1" 189 D

DuPont Landon Everett Silvertips Calgary, Alta. 5'11" 180 D

Lin Ryan Vancouver Giants Richmond, B.C. 5'11" 170 D

Pantelas Giorgos Brandon Wheat Kings Victoria, B.C. 6'2" 196 D

Rudolph Daxon Prince Albert Raiders Lacombe, Alta. 6'2" 196 D

Verhoeff Keaton Victoria Royals Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. 6'4" 207 D

Boychuk Riley Prince Albert Raiders Cochrane, Alta. 5'10" 165 F

Jacobson Jaxon Brandon Wheat Kings Brandon, Man. 5'10" 178 F

Preston Mathis Spokane Chiefs Penticton, B.C. 5'11" 167 F

Ruck Liam Medicine Hat Tigers Osoyoos, B.C. 6'0" 172 F

Ruck Markus Medicine Hat Tigers Osoyoos, B.C. 5'11" 165 F

Williams Cooper Saskatoon Blades Calgary, Alta. 6'0" 155 F

Leading the WHL contingent at Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp are a pair of former first overall picks from the WHL Prospects Draft - 2023's top selection, Daxon Rudolph of the Prince Albert Raiders, joins reining WHL Rookie of the Year and 2024's top selection, Landon DuPont of the Everett Silvertips.

The top six selections from the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft will all be in attendance, including Rudolph's teammate - forward Riley Boychuk of the Prince Albert Raiders, who was selected second overall.

The Spokane Chiefs will see two members of the Club's 2025 Western Conference Championship team compete for a spot on Canada's U-18 squad, including forward Mathis Preston (1-3) and goaltender Carter Esler (1-22).

Brandon Wheat Kings forward Jaxon Jacobson (1-5) and Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin (1-6) will also look to make Canada's U-18 team. Joining Jacobson will be his Wheat Kings teammate, defenceman Giorgos Pantelas (1-19).

The reining WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers will be represented by a pair of players as twin brothers Liam (1-9) and Markus Ruck (1-21) will look to bring their championship experience to Canada's roster.

Four WHL players won gold with Canada at the 2025 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship, including Carels, Lin, Rudolph, and Verhoeff.

The player selection process was led by Alan Millar, General Manager of the Program of Excellence, with support from Yanick Lemay, who serves as the U18 lead with the Program of Excellence, Head Scout Byron Bonora, Director of Hockey Operations Benoit Roy, and Scott Salmond.







