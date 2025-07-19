Silvertips Launch Pre-Sale of Black "Nightmare" Jerseys

July 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







At long last, the Everett Silvertips "Nightmare" black alternate jersey is coming to the Silvertips Team Store!

Presale orders are live now for both replica and authentic jerseys in both youth sizes and adult sizes from extra-small to 3XL. Orders are online only until further notice. Also arriving to the Silvertips Team Store in the 2025-26 season will be an entire line of "Nightmare" themed clothes, including shirts, hoodies and hats- coming to the store at a later date.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.