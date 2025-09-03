Silvertips Sign Elias Papadatos to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on September 3, 2025

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially signed defenseman Elias Papadatos to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"I'm super excited to join such a great organization," Papadatos commented. "It's an honor. I'll be working on getting bigger and faster to hopefully be ready to play here next season."

Papadatos, a Langley, B.C. native, was selected 51st-overall in the third round of the 2025 WHL Draft. He skated in 35 games for Burnaby Winter Club U15 Prep last season, posting 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points with 58 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound blueliner spent the 2023-24 season with Yale Hockey Academy U15 Varsity, where he recorded nine goals and 13 assists in 28 games played.

"Elias made an impact right from day one of training camp," said general manager Mike Fraser. "He has a bright future with the Silvertips. We're excited to officially welcome him and his family to our organization."

"We're thrilled to add Elias," noted director of scouting Brooks Christensen. "From the day we selected Elias, we felt he was a great fit for the future of our back end."

Papadatos joins first-round pick Reid Nicol and second-round pick Owen Murray as members of the 2025 WHL Draft class to officially sign with Everett. He is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







