Silvertips Sign Elias Papadatos to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
Published on September 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially signed defenseman Elias Papadatos to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"I'm super excited to join such a great organization," Papadatos commented. "It's an honor. I'll be working on getting bigger and faster to hopefully be ready to play here next season."
Papadatos, a Langley, B.C. native, was selected 51st-overall in the third round of the 2025 WHL Draft. He skated in 35 games for Burnaby Winter Club U15 Prep last season, posting 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points with 58 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound blueliner spent the 2023-24 season with Yale Hockey Academy U15 Varsity, where he recorded nine goals and 13 assists in 28 games played.
"Elias made an impact right from day one of training camp," said general manager Mike Fraser. "He has a bright future with the Silvertips. We're excited to officially welcome him and his family to our organization."
"We're thrilled to add Elias," noted director of scouting Brooks Christensen. "From the day we selected Elias, we felt he was a great fit for the future of our back end."
Papadatos joins first-round pick Reid Nicol and second-round pick Owen Murray as members of the 2025 WHL Draft class to officially sign with Everett. He is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Western Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2025
- Warriors Sign Mingo to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Vees at Kelowna Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Vees Roster Update - Penticton Vees
- Rockets Host Rival Penticton Vees for the First Time Ever - Kelowna Rockets
- Silvertips Sign Elias Papadatos to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Everett Silvertips
- Tigers Open Pre-Season with a 7-4 Win - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Silvertips Sign Elias Papadatos to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Henry Augenstein Hired as Equipment Manager
- Silvertips Set 2025 Training Camp Rosters
- Silvertips Set Schedule for 2025 Training Camp Presented by Craven Farms
- Silvertips Hire Tim Fragle as Assistant Coach