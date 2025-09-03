Giants Announce 2025 Preseason Roster

Published on September 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants begin their four-game preseason schedule tomorrow - Wednesday, Sept. 3 - in Kamloops, when they visit the Blazers at 7 p.m.

Ahead of the game, the Giants have announced their preseason roster, which will consist of 36 players: 20 forwards, 12 defencemen and four goaltenders.

Seventeen players were on the Giants 2025 playoff roster. This includes three of the team's top four goal-scorers from the 2024-25 regular season: Cameron Schmidt (40 goals), Ty Halaburda (29 goals) and Adam Titlbach (27 goals).

The roster also includes 2024 10th overall pick Blake Chorney, who is entering his rookie WHL season, as well as three first-round picks from the 2025 WHL Draft: Louis-Oscar Holowaychuk (6th overall, 2025 WHL Prospects Draft), Crosby Mateychuk (13th overall, 2025 WHL Prospects Draft) and Drew Wilkinson (5th overall, 2025 U.S. Priority Draft).

FORWARDS (20) Ht. Wt. S YOB Hometown 2024-25 Team

Cole Bieksa 6-0 168 R 2007 Vancouver, B.C. Fairmont Prep U18 AAA

Cole Brown 6-0 163 R 2007 Langley, B.C. Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 AAA

Caden Cail 6-2 195 R 2007 Kamloops, B.C. Vancouver Giants

Blake Chorney 6-0 197 L 2009 Nipawin, Sask. Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA

Leonardo Domenichelli 5-8 176 R 2006 Lugano, SUI HC Lugano U20

Ty Halaburda 5-11 190 R 2005 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants

Kaden Hayes 5-10 190 R 2008 Chestermere, Alta. Okotoks Oilers U18 AAA

Louis-Oscar Holowaychuk 5-7 140 R 2010 Vancouver, B.C. St. George's School U15 Prep

Max Malinousky 5-7 157 R 2008 West Vancouver, B.C. Burnaby Winter Club U18 Prep

Torretto Marrelli 5-10 179 L 2007 Devon, Alta. Vancouver Giants

Aaron Obobaifo 5-10 173 L 2007 Calgary, Alta. Vancouver Giants

Brett Olson 6-2 188 R 2008 Spruce Grove, Alta. Vancouver Giants

Jakob Oreskovic 6-1 190 L 2007 Langley, B.C. Vancouver Giants

Luca Pura 6-2 187 L 2008 Winnipeg, Man. Winnipeg Wild U18 AAA

Cameron Schmidt 5-8 158 R 2007 Prince George, B.C. Vancouver Giants

Tyus Sparks 6-0 180 R 2008 Meridian, ID Vancouver Giants

Adam Titlbach 5-9 168 L 2006 Litvinov, CZE Vancouver Giants

Tobias Tomik 6-2 198 L 2007 Ilava, SVK HK Dukla Trencin

Drew Wilkinson 6-0 186 L 2010 Bozeman, MT Edge School U15 Prep

Richard Wonyeneh 6-0 187 L 2009 Langley, B.C. Burnaby Winter Club U18 Prep

DEFENCEMEN (12) Ht. Wt. S YOB Hometown 2024-25 Team

Colton Alain 6-5 203 R 2007 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants

Kolby Gapter 6-1 200 R 2006 Arvada, CO Vancouver Giants

Marek Howell 6-4 206 L 2006 Calgary, Alta Vancouver Giants

Dylan Hurren 6-0 186 R 2009 Maple Ridge, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep

Ryan Lin 6-0 175 R 2008 Richmond, B.C. Vancouver Giants

Crosby Mateychuk 5-11 191 L 2010 Dominion City, Man. Eastman Selects U15 AAA

Roman Maudie 6-2 206 L 2007 Calgary, Alta. Calgary NW Flames U18 AAA

Lance McCLoskey 6-0 190 R 2007 Newport Beach, CA Fairmont Prep U18 AAA

Ethan Mittelsteadt 6-0 190 L 2005 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants

Jordan Murray 5-10 163 L 2006 Decker, Man. Cranbrook Bucks

Braydon Riggall 6-3 216 L 2008 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Northstars U18 AAA

Jan Skok 6-1 200 L 2006 Pisek, CZE HC Plzeň

GOALTENDERS (4) Ht. Wt. C YOB Hometown 2024-25 Team

Oliver Bryks 6-3 185 L 2009 Edmonton, Alta. Edmonton Jr. Oilers Orange U18 AAA

Burke Hood 6-4 200 L 2007 Brandon, Man. Vancouver Giants

Owen Lunneborg 5-11 166 L 2007 Shakopee, MN Shakopee High School

Ryan Tamelin 6-8 224 L 2006 Invermere, B.C. Powell River Kings

The Giants will play four preseason games overall: two this week on the road and two next week in the Greater Vancouver Area.

The exhibition schedule begins against the Kamloops Blazers on Wednesday, September 3 at 7:00 p.m. PT at the Sandman Centre before a visit to the Okanagan to battle the Penticton Vees on Thursday, September 4 at 6:35 p.m. PT.

On Tuesday September 9, the Ladner Leisure Centre will host a preseason contest, followed by a game at Jon Baillie Arena in Port Coquitlam on September 10. Both games will be against the Victoria Royals.

Tickets for the game in Port Coquitlam are on sale now for $16 including tax and can be purchased. Tickets for the preseason game in Ladner will only be available at the door.

