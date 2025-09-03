Giants Announce 2025 Preseason Roster
Published on September 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants begin their four-game preseason schedule tomorrow - Wednesday, Sept. 3 - in Kamloops, when they visit the Blazers at 7 p.m.
Ahead of the game, the Giants have announced their preseason roster, which will consist of 36 players: 20 forwards, 12 defencemen and four goaltenders.
Seventeen players were on the Giants 2025 playoff roster. This includes three of the team's top four goal-scorers from the 2024-25 regular season: Cameron Schmidt (40 goals), Ty Halaburda (29 goals) and Adam Titlbach (27 goals).
The roster also includes 2024 10th overall pick Blake Chorney, who is entering his rookie WHL season, as well as three first-round picks from the 2025 WHL Draft: Louis-Oscar Holowaychuk (6th overall, 2025 WHL Prospects Draft), Crosby Mateychuk (13th overall, 2025 WHL Prospects Draft) and Drew Wilkinson (5th overall, 2025 U.S. Priority Draft).
FORWARDS (20) Ht. Wt. S YOB Hometown 2024-25 Team
Cole Bieksa 6-0 168 R 2007 Vancouver, B.C. Fairmont Prep U18 AAA
Cole Brown 6-0 163 R 2007 Langley, B.C. Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 AAA
Caden Cail 6-2 195 R 2007 Kamloops, B.C. Vancouver Giants
Blake Chorney 6-0 197 L 2009 Nipawin, Sask. Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA
Leonardo Domenichelli 5-8 176 R 2006 Lugano, SUI HC Lugano U20
Ty Halaburda 5-11 190 R 2005 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants
Kaden Hayes 5-10 190 R 2008 Chestermere, Alta. Okotoks Oilers U18 AAA
Louis-Oscar Holowaychuk 5-7 140 R 2010 Vancouver, B.C. St. George's School U15 Prep
Max Malinousky 5-7 157 R 2008 West Vancouver, B.C. Burnaby Winter Club U18 Prep
Torretto Marrelli 5-10 179 L 2007 Devon, Alta. Vancouver Giants
Aaron Obobaifo 5-10 173 L 2007 Calgary, Alta. Vancouver Giants
Brett Olson 6-2 188 R 2008 Spruce Grove, Alta. Vancouver Giants
Jakob Oreskovic 6-1 190 L 2007 Langley, B.C. Vancouver Giants
Luca Pura 6-2 187 L 2008 Winnipeg, Man. Winnipeg Wild U18 AAA
Cameron Schmidt 5-8 158 R 2007 Prince George, B.C. Vancouver Giants
Tyus Sparks 6-0 180 R 2008 Meridian, ID Vancouver Giants
Adam Titlbach 5-9 168 L 2006 Litvinov, CZE Vancouver Giants
Tobias Tomik 6-2 198 L 2007 Ilava, SVK HK Dukla Trencin
Drew Wilkinson 6-0 186 L 2010 Bozeman, MT Edge School U15 Prep
Richard Wonyeneh 6-0 187 L 2009 Langley, B.C. Burnaby Winter Club U18 Prep
DEFENCEMEN (12) Ht. Wt. S YOB Hometown 2024-25 Team
Colton Alain 6-5 203 R 2007 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants
Kolby Gapter 6-1 200 R 2006 Arvada, CO Vancouver Giants
Marek Howell 6-4 206 L 2006 Calgary, Alta Vancouver Giants
Dylan Hurren 6-0 186 R 2009 Maple Ridge, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep
Ryan Lin 6-0 175 R 2008 Richmond, B.C. Vancouver Giants
Crosby Mateychuk 5-11 191 L 2010 Dominion City, Man. Eastman Selects U15 AAA
Roman Maudie 6-2 206 L 2007 Calgary, Alta. Calgary NW Flames U18 AAA
Lance McCLoskey 6-0 190 R 2007 Newport Beach, CA Fairmont Prep U18 AAA
Ethan Mittelsteadt 6-0 190 L 2005 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants
Jordan Murray 5-10 163 L 2006 Decker, Man. Cranbrook Bucks
Braydon Riggall 6-3 216 L 2008 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Northstars U18 AAA
Jan Skok 6-1 200 L 2006 Pisek, CZE HC Plzeň
GOALTENDERS (4) Ht. Wt. C YOB Hometown 2024-25 Team
Oliver Bryks 6-3 185 L 2009 Edmonton, Alta. Edmonton Jr. Oilers Orange U18 AAA
Burke Hood 6-4 200 L 2007 Brandon, Man. Vancouver Giants
Owen Lunneborg 5-11 166 L 2007 Shakopee, MN Shakopee High School
Ryan Tamelin 6-8 224 L 2006 Invermere, B.C. Powell River Kings
The Giants will play four preseason games overall: two this week on the road and two next week in the Greater Vancouver Area.
The exhibition schedule begins against the Kamloops Blazers on Wednesday, September 3 at 7:00 p.m. PT at the Sandman Centre before a visit to the Okanagan to battle the Penticton Vees on Thursday, September 4 at 6:35 p.m. PT.
On Tuesday September 9, the Ladner Leisure Centre will host a preseason contest, followed by a game at Jon Baillie Arena in Port Coquitlam on September 10. Both games will be against the Victoria Royals.
Tickets for the game in Port Coquitlam are on sale now for $16 including tax and can be purchased. Tickets for the preseason game in Ladner will only be available at the door.
Giants single game tickets are NOW ON SALE! For the best value, grab your season ticket package, starting as low as $18.26 per game. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six,12 or 36-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.
Western Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2025
- Giants Announce 2025 Preseason Roster - Vancouver Giants
- Silvertips Take Preseason "Rookie Game" 8-0 in Seattle - Everett Silvertips
- Warriors Sign Mingo to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Vees at Kelowna Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Vees Roster Update - Penticton Vees
- Rockets Host Rival Penticton Vees for the First Time Ever - Kelowna Rockets
- Silvertips Sign Elias Papadatos to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Everett Silvertips
- Tigers Open Pre-Season with a 7-4 Win - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.