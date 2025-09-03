Tigers Open Pre-Season with a 7-4 Win

Published on September 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers were in Lethbridge on Tuesday night for the opening game of the pre-season.

While there were a lot of new faces on the ice, it was returning player Kadon McCann who opened up the scoring for the Tigers with a power play goal just 2:27 into the first period. Luke Ruptash and Koray Bozkaya picked up the assists on the opening goal. Lethbridge came back with a power play goal of their own from Jake Evans at 17:58 to tie the game.

Medicine Hat broke the tie 6:04 into the second frame. Ruptash scored the Tigers' second power play goal of the night, with assists from Brayden Ryan-Mackay and Bozkaya. Less than a minute later, Wesley Lizotte tied the game for the Hurricanes at 6:58. Cohen Pentney then scored the go-ahead goal on the power play to make it a 3-2 game. The Tigers rallied back and scored 2 even strength goals before the end of the second period. Dayton Reschny got his first of the pre-season at 12:52 to tie the game with the assists going to McCann and Ruptash. Griffin Storey scored at 14:06 to give the Tigers a lead as they went into the second intermission. Sam Auld and Jude Martin picked up the assists.

Enzo DiDomenicantonio tied the game for Lethbridge 0:20 into the third period. The Tigers proceeded to score three straight goals in response. McCann scored a short-handed goal at 5:19 that would be the eventual game-winner, assisted by Bozkaya. Ben Deacon would pickup the insurance goal for Medicine Hat at 6:47. Auld would pick up his second assist of the night while Bozkaya would get his fourth. McCann finished the hat-trick with his third goal of the night at 11:17. Reschny and Kingston King would grab the assists on Medicine Hat's seventh goal of the night.

Cash Christie and Quinn Beumer split the game in net for the Tigers. Christie made 12 saves on 15 shots in the first half of the game. Beumer made 13 saves on 14 shots to close out the second half.

Special Teams:

PP: 2/4 - 50%

PK: 2/5 - 60%

Three Stars Of The Game:

Kadon McCann (3G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Easton Daneault (3A) - Calgary

Koray Bozkaya (4A) - Medicine Hat

The Tigers return to Co-op Place on Saturday, September 6th to take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes in their first home game of the pre-season. The game starts at 7:00pm MST and tickets are available at the Tigers office or at the door for $20.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2025

Tigers Open Pre-Season with a 7-4 Win - Medicine Hat Tigers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.