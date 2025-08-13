2025 WHL Graduates: Medicine Hat Tigers

August 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Over the summer, the Western Hockey League will be celebrating the WHL Graduates from the 2024-25 season in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

Today, we conclude with the graduating players from the 2025 WHL Champions, the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Harrison Meneghin (G)

Hometown: South Surrey, B.C.

WHL Career Stats: 126 GP - 2.68 GAA-0.910 SV% - 69 Wins

WHL Draft: Listed (Lethbridge)

NHL Draft: 2024 - 7th Round, 206th Overall (Tampa Bay)

WHL Champion. WHL Playoffs MVP. Memorial Cup Finalist. WHL Graduate. NHL Prospect.

In his four-season career in the Western Hockey League, star netminder Harrison Meneghin was no stranger to on-ice success. And, his story is even more inspiring when considering that the 20 year old went undrafted in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. Listed and signed by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in September 2021, Meneghin defied the odds and made his Western League debut on January 29, 2022. After collecting his first win on October 4, 2022 - a 28-save performance against the Saskatoon Blades - Meneghin quickly took over the Hurricanes' starting goaltender mantle. During the 2023-24 WHL Season, Meneghin logged an astounding 53 starts, boasting a record of 27-20-5-0 and a save percentage of .919. The performance was enough to catch the eye of NHL clubs, as the product of South Surrey, B.C. was selected in the seventh round of 2024 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Meneghin returned for his 20-year-old season, making one appearance for the Hurricanes before being acquired by the Medicine Hat Tigers in October 2024. With the Tabbies, the netminder was prolific. In 35 games, Meneghin owned a 23-9-1-1 record and collected three shutouts. However, his final season in the WHL also came with adversity. Meneghin's father, Derek, passed away unexpectedly on the final day of the 2024-25 regular season. With the support of his teammates, the Tigers organization, and the broader, WHL community, Meneghin returned less than a week later. In May, Meneghin was crowned 2025 WHL Champions with Medicine Hat and was named the WHL Playoffs MVP. Just three days later, the netminder was also inked to a three-year, entry-level contract with Tampa Bay. He is currently slated to report to the Lightning's AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch for the 2025-26 season.

Mathew Ward (F)

Hometown: Kamloops, B.C.

WHL Career Stats: 263 GP - 92 G-160 A - 252 Pts

WHL Draft: 2019 - 1st Round, 14th Overall (Swift Current)

There's no better way to conclude a Western Hockey League career than by winning the WHL Champion - and there's no debating it.

After a six-season career that spanned over 263 games, Mathew Ward is ready for life outside of the WHL. And, he's bringing fond memories of hoisting the Ed Chynoweth Cup with him.

Originally selected with the 14th-overall pick during the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft by the Swift Current Broncos, Ward first hit the Western League ice with the Club hailing from Speedy Creek. He made his WHL debut on October 15, 2019, and recorded his first career point - an assist - on March 15, 2021. By the 2020-21 WHL Season, Ward was a stable in the Broncos' forward stable, collecting 22 points (6 G-16 A) in the COVID-19-shortened season. Ward's breakout campaign came two seasons later, as he accrued a career-best of 74 points (26 G-48 A) in 68 games with Swift Current. In total, the Kamloops, B.C. local made 199 career starts with the East Division Club, collecting 73 goals, 135 assists, and 208 points. However, the highlight of his junior hockey career came during his six - and final - season. Ward was acquired by the Medicine Hat Tigers in May 2024, in the hopes the League veteran could add depth to a star-studded, Tigers roster. In 64 regular season appearances with the Tabbies, Ward boasted 44 points (19 G-25 A) and three game-winners. The speedy forward also stepped up during the 2025 WHL Playoffs, scoring 12 points before winning the 2025 WHL Championship on May 16. Having completed his WHL career, the WHL Champion is taking his talents to the NCAA's Northern Michigan University for the 2025-26 season.

Oasiz Wiesblatt (F)

Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

WHL Career Stats: 284 GP - 101 G-187 A - 288 Pts

WHL Draft: 2019 - 1st Round, 12th Overall (Medicine Hat)

If the Medicine Hat Tigers had a Hall of Fame, consider this an official pitch to induct Oasiz Wiesblatt. Originally selected with 12th-overall pick during the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, Wiesblatt has known Medicine Hat - and only Medicine Hat - for the duration of his Western League career. The savvy forward made his WHL debut with Medicine Hat on November 15, 2019, and collected his first point - a goal - against the Red Deer Rebels on February 27, 2021. Cracking the Tabbies' full-time roster during the 2020-21, Wiesblatt spent the next five seasons becoming a fan-favourite in Southern Alberta. From his high-scoring offence to his hard-nosed defence, Wiesblatt cemented himself as one of the League's best two-way forwards. And, as each season progressed, so did the forward's offensive output. In each season spent in Medicine Hat, Wiesblatt recorded personal bests at the conclusion of each campaign. Culminating during his final season of WHL eligibility, the Calgary, Alta. product surpassed the 100-point plateau for the first and only time in his career. In 66 regular season starts, Wiesblatt totalled 103 points (36 G-67 A), a +47 rating, and 148 penalty minutes. Wiesblatt finished the 2024-25 regular season fifth in League scoring and fourth in +/- ratings. He was just one of six WHL skaters who recorded over 100 points. Wiesblatt's success also seeped off the ice, as the veteran forward was named the Club's captain for his 20-year-old season. Wiesblatt capped off his WHL career by winning the 2025 WHL Championship with Medicine Hat. In 18 skates at the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Wiesblatt tallied up 29 points (14 G-15 A) - including three assists during the 2025 WHL Championship Series. Now, Wiesblatt, is set to join his brother, Ozzy, for the 2025-26 season, having signed a three-year contract with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.







