Tigers Acquire WHL Rights to Hafele from Spokane
August 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers made a trade with the Spokane Chiefs, acquiring the WHL rights to 2007 born forward Landon Hafele for an eighth round pick in 2026 and a conditional second round pick in either 2026 or 2027.
During the 2024-2025 season, Hafele played with the US National U18 team where he registered nine goals and six assists in 50 games. He also played for the USNTDP Juniors where he registered seven goals and five assists in 30 games.
Check out the Medicine Hat Tigers Statistics
Western Hockey League Stories from August 13, 2025
- 2025 WHL Graduates: Medicine Hat Tigers - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Kelowna Rockets Add NHL Veteran and Alumnus Josh Gorges to Coaching Staff - Kelowna Rockets
- Tigers Acquire WHL Rights to Hafele from Spokane - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Acquire Pair of Picks from Tigers in Exchange for F Landon Hafele - Spokane Chiefs
- Winterhawks Welcome Will Hentschel to the Family as New Play-By-Play Broadcaster - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Medicine Hat Tigers Stories
- 2025 WHL Graduates: Medicine Hat Tigers
- Tigers Acquire WHL Rights to Hafele from Spokane
- 26 WHL Players Named to Roster for Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp
- 13 WHL Players Named to Roster for Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp
- Tigers Sign Warrener to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement