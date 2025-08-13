Tigers Acquire WHL Rights to Hafele from Spokane

August 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers made a trade with the Spokane Chiefs, acquiring the WHL rights to 2007 born forward Landon Hafele for an eighth round pick in 2026 and a conditional second round pick in either 2026 or 2027.

During the 2024-2025 season, Hafele played with the US National U18 team where he registered nine goals and six assists in 50 games. He also played for the USNTDP Juniors where he registered seven goals and five assists in 30 games.







