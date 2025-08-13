Trefny Named Czechia's Player of the Game in Wednesday's Loss to Canada

August 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







BRNO, Czechia - Jan Trefný was named Czechia's player of the game in Wednesday's loss to Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Against Switzerland on Monday, Czechia soared to its first victory of the tournament. Switzerland drew first blood, but Czechia responded to even the score before the first intermission. Czechia added four goals during the second period and a further goal in the final frame, leading to a 6 - 2 victory.

On Tuesday night, the Czech team was handed its first loss of the round robin. Finland capitalized on two power plays during the second period. Trefný assisted on the only Czech goal of the game late in the second period, marking his first point of the tournament. Finland added two more points during the final frame for a final score of 4 - 1.

Trefný and Team Czechia finished third in Group A and have been eliminated.

Jan Trefný is expected to be attending Moose Jaw Warriors Training Camp sponsored by KCS Marketing at the end of the month.







