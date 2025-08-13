Kelowna Rockets Add NHL Veteran and Alumnus Josh Gorges to Coaching Staff

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are proud to announce the hiring of former NHL defenseman and Rockets alumnus Josh Gorges as an Assistant Coach for the 2025-26 season. Gorges will join Head Coach Derrick, Associate Coach Don Hay, and Assistant Coach Brandon McMillan behind the bench, bringing extensive professional playing experience, strong leadership qualities, and a deep connection to the Rockets organization.

Born and raised in Kelowna, BC, Gorges began his hockey journey at Prospera Place, suiting up for the Rockets from 2000 to 2004. Over the course of four WHL seasons, Gorges appeared in 306 games, amassing 199 points (40G, 159A) and serving as the team's captain during his final season. Under his leadership, the Rockets captured the 2003 WHL Championship and went on to win the 2004 CHL Memorial Cup on home ice.

Following his junior career, Gorges went on to play over 750 games in the National Hockey League with the San Jose Sharks, Montreal Canadiens, and Buffalo Sabres. Known as a steady, selfless leader, Gorges wore a letter for much of his NHL career and was praised for his team-first mentality and commitment to defensive excellence.

"Josh brings a championship pedigree, NHL experience, and deep ties to this city and our organization," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "He's lived the Kelowna Rockets standard and understands what it takes to win here. We're thrilled to bring him back in this new role."

Following his retirement from professional hockey in 2018, Gorges remained dedicated to player development. Over the past five seasons, he served with the West Kelowna Warriors of the BCHL, initially as Director of Player Development during the 2020-21 season before transitioning to an Assistant Coach role from 2021 to 2025. His time in West Kelowna solidified his commitment to mentoring young athletes and further developing his coaching philosophy.

Gorges now joins an experienced and well-rounded coaching staff led by Head Coach Derrick Martin, entering his second season with the club (first as Head Coach), and Associate Coach Don Hay, the WHL's all-time winningest coach and one of the most accomplished figures in Canadian junior hockey.

The Rockets will open training camp in late August as the team begins preparations for the 2025-26 WHL season and their role as host of the 2026 Memorial Cup.







