26 WHL Players Named to Roster for Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp

July 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League will be represented by 26 players from 20 WHL Clubs at Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp in Oakville, Ont. Hockey Canada announced the 79-player camp roster - including eight goaltenders, 23 defencemen, and 48 forwards - Thursday afternoon.

The entire 79-player roster is comprised completely of players drafted by Canadian Hockey League teams, reinforcing the CHL's stance as Canada's proven path for elite hockey players.

Set for July 19-23, Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp will be hosted at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, Ont.

Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Ht Wt Pos

Christie Cash Medicine Hat Tigers North Vancouver, B.C. 5'11" 122 G

Oaten Leif Lethbridge Hurricanes Calgary, Alta. 6'3" 195 G

Bouchard Aden Tri-City Americans Calgary, Alta. 6'0" 162 D

Cripps Brock Prince Albert Raiders Victoria, B.C. 5'10" 148 D

Geras Joaquin Kamloops Blazers Calgary, Alta. 6'1" 180 D

Hamilton Calder Calgary Hitmen Martensville, Sask. 5'9" 135 D

Hayden Owen Kelowna Rockets Calgary, Alta. 6'7" 205 D

Mattern Harry Spokane Chiefs Sherwood Park, Alta. 6'1" 180 D

Pickering Graeme Red Deer Rebels St. Adolphe, Man. 5'10" 138 D

Pisani Jaxon Everett Silvertips Sturgeon County, Alta. 6'0" 165 D

Tait Boston Wenatchee Wild Estevan, Sask. 6'2" 170 D

Williams Cohen Moose Jaw Warriors Cawston, B.C. 6'3" 186 D

Dufour Mirco Everett Silvertips Rocky View, Alta. 5'8" 171 F

England Brock Seattle Thunderbirds Airdrie, Alta. 5'11" 165 F

Harvey Ben Prince Albert Raiders Edmonton, Alta. 5'8" 164 F

McIntyre Ossie Spokane Chiefs St. Albert, Alta. 5'9" 155 F

Moen Carter Swift Current Broncos Swift Current, Sask. 5'11" 154 F

Perreault Ludovic Victoria Royals Winnipeg, Man. 5'7" 160 F

Ruptash Luke Medicine Hat Tigers St. Albert, Alta. 5'10" 151 F

Schultz Maddox Regina Pats Regina, Sask. 5'10" 165 F

Schwartz Jacob Victoria Royals Vancouver, B.C. 5'7" 145 F

Spytz Eddy Everett Silvertips Victoria, B.C. 5'10" 170 F

St. Louis Jordin Portland Winterhawks Airdrie, Alta. 5'11" 150 F

Stroeder Kayden Edmonton Oil Kings Lanigan, Sask. 5'10" 150 F

Surkan Chase Brandon Wheat Kings Regina, Sask. 5'8" 155 F

Leading the WHL contingent at Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp is Regina Pats forward Maddox Schultz, who was selected first overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. The 15-year-old product of Regina, Sask., will compete as an underage forward at the camp and represents the next generation of WHL star set to take the stage for Canada.

The Everett Silvertips will be represented by three players at the camp, including defenceman Jaxon Pisani and forwards Mirco Dufour and Eddy Spitz. The trio represents a strong 2024 WHL Prospects Draft class for the Silvertips, with all three selected in the first three rounds of the draft.

The Prince Albert Raiders will be represented by two players at the camp, including second overall selection Brock Cripps, who will compete for a spot on Canada's blueline. Joining Cripps is forward Ben Harvey, who was selected fourth overall by the Raiders in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Medicine Hat Tigers will send two players to Canada's U-17 camp, led by forward Luke Ruptash, who was selected 16th overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. Goaltender Cash Christie (4-83, 2024) is one of two WHL goaltenders set to contend for crease time.

The Spokane Chiefs will watch two of their own at Canada's U-17 camp, including forward Ossie McIntyre, who was selected seventh overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. Second-round pick Harry Mattern will vie for an opportunity on Canada's blueline.

The Victoria Royals will have two first-round picks from the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft in attendance at Canada's U-17 camp, including forwards Jacob Schwartz (eight overall) and Ludovic Perreault (18th overall).

Rounding out representation from the top-five of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, the Tri-City Americans will have defenceman Aden Bouchard (third overall) in attendance, while Edmonton Oil Kings forward Kayden Stroeder (fifth overall) will also compete.

Invited but unable to participate is Vancouver Giants forward Blake Chorney (1-10, 2024) of Nipawin, Sask.

The selection process was led by Alan Millar, General Manager of the Program of Excellence, and Byron Bonora, Head Scout of the Program of Excellence. Mike Johnston of the Portland Winterhawks also provided assistance in the selection process as a member of the POE management group.

Players will continue to be evaluated through the beginning of the 2025-26 season in preparation for the 2025 Under-17 World Challenge, scheduled for October 31 to November 8, in Truro, N.S.







