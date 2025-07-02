Tigers Sign Kor to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of 2007-born forward Gavin Kor (Rochester, MN, USA) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.
Gavin Kor signing his WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
"Gavin is a puck possession playmaking forward. With his excellent game sense, slick puck skill, quickness and agility, Gavin has the ability to create time and space on the ice. We're excited to see him grow and contribute to our team's success." commented Tigers Assistant General Manager Bobby Fox.
The 5'7 ¬Â³ forward played with the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the past two seasons, winning the Clark Cup in the 2023-24 season. Last season, he scored three goals and added nine assists in 52 games.
The Tigers are excited to welcome Gavin to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.
Western Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2025
- Six Hurricanes Attending NHL Development Camps - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Giants Select Czech Shutdown Defender Skok in CHL Import Draft - Vancouver Giants
- Tigers Sign Kor to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Royals Select Three Players in 2025 CHL Import Draft - Victoria Royals
- Hitmen Select Three at CHL Import Draft - Calgary Hitmen
- WHL Clubs Select 50 Players from 13 Nations in 2025 CHL Import Draft - WHL
- Rockets 2025 CHL Import Draft Recap - Kelowna Rockets
- Warriors Add Trefny, Eriksen at CHL Import Draft - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Portland Selects Eric Nilson in 2025 CHL Import Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Select Dmitri Yakutsenak and Alexander Levshyn in 2025 CHL Import Draft - Prince George Cougars
- Rebels select two at 2025 CHL Import Draft - Red Deer Rebels
- T-Birds Make 2 Selections in CHL Import Draft - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Hurricanes Select Trio in CHL Import Draft - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Pats Select Pradel, Ubl and Schams in 2025 CHL Import Draft - Regina Pats
- Wenatchee Wild Select Three in Canadian Hockey League Import Draft Wednesday - Wenatchee Wild
- Blazers Select Two Players in 2025 CHL Import Draft - Kamloops Blazers
- Blades Add Tye Scherger as Assistant Coach - Saskatoon Blades
- Silvertips Pick up Vanhanen, Seidl in 2025 CHL Import Draft - Everett Silvertips
- Americans Add One Defenseman, Two Forwards In 2025 CHL Import Draft - Tri-City Americans
- Eight Oil Kings at NHL Development Camps - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Draft 2007-Born Forward Dustin Willhöft in 2025 CHL Import Draf - Saskatoon Blades
- Angel of the Winds Arena to Host NHL Prospects Game with Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks - Everett Silvertips
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Medicine Hat Tigers Stories
- Tigers Sign Kor to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Tigers Sign Stengrim to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Tigers Sign Casey to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Tigers Sign Craig to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Gavin McKenna Named to the CHL First All-Star Team