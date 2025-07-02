Tigers Sign Kor to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of 2007-born forward Gavin Kor (Rochester, MN, USA) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Gavin Kor signing his WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

"Gavin is a puck possession playmaking forward. With his excellent game sense, slick puck skill, quickness and agility, Gavin has the ability to create time and space on the ice. We're excited to see him grow and contribute to our team's success." commented Tigers Assistant General Manager Bobby Fox.

The 5'7 ¬Â³ forward played with the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the past two seasons, winning the Clark Cup in the 2023-24 season. Last season, he scored three goals and added nine assists in 52 games.

The Tigers are excited to welcome Gavin to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.







