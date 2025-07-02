Wenatchee Wild Select Three in Canadian Hockey League Import Draft Wednesday

July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce their selection of three players in the 2025 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, held Wednesday morning. The Wild held the 10th and 16th overall selections in the first round of the three-round draft, plus the 77th overall selection from the second round. Players from outside the United States and Canada were selected by teams in Wednesday's Import Draft, the first ever to feature three rounds after the Canadian Hockey League announced this past spring that its member teams would be allowed to roster three import players starting with the 2025-26 season.

Wenatchee's selections in Wednesday's Import Draft included:

ROUND 1, PICK 10 - TOBIAS TVRZNIK (G - Litomerice, Czechia - HC Sparta Praha Juniors)

Tobias comes to Wenatchee from the top team in the Czech junior ranks, where he earned 17 of his team's 19 wins last season, and earned three more victories for his club in the postseason. He made his professional debut last year in Czechia's second-tier league, stepping in for a game for his hometown HC Stadion Litomerice squad.

"We really liked Tobias's video and interview. He is a very athletic goaltender who reads situations well. He does a good job in traffic using his size and good anticipation, and displays a good amount of poise and rebound control. We are excited to have him in the organization and look forward to his arrival this fall."

ROUND 1, PICK 16 - DARIAN ROLSING (D - Speyer, Germany - Tappara U18)

Darian hails from southwestern Germany, but brought his size to Scandinavia the last two seasons, notching three goals and 13 assists in 41 games and leading the Tappara Under-18 club in Tampere, Finland to a U18 SM-sarja league championship. He started last season in Vaxjo, Finland before joining Tappara's U16 team early in the season. Rolsing brings significant international experience with him to Wenatchee, including a stint for the German national team at the U18 World Championships in Texas this spring.

"Darian was a player who stood out at the U18 World Championships in Dallas. He has a great frame and good mobility for a young player, and his puck skills and sense are good as well. Entering his draft year, he should attract attention to himself as he develops in the WHL with our coaching staff."

ROUND 2, PICK 77 - MICHAL CAPOS (D - Bratislava, Slovakia - HC Nove Zamky)

At 6 feet 5 inches and 219 pounds, Michal lent his significant size to several teams this past season, primarily the Johnstown Tomahawks of the North American Hockey League and Nove Zamky in the Extraliga, Slovakia's highest professional league. He registered a pair of assists in 21 NAHL games for the Tomahawks, before moving back to his home country to make his pro debut for Nove Zamky, where he posted two more points over 19 appearances. Capos rounded out his appearances with three in Slovakia's second-tier league for his national U18 team, and one game for HC Nitra in Slovakia's junior league, a game in which he posted three assists. He also brings sizable international experience to the Wild, scoring goals for Slovakia in both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and U18 World Championships, and holds an NCAA Division I commitment to defending national champion Western Michigan University.

"Michal is a physically imposing defenseman - he plays the game hard and honestly. Capos has the ability to come in and learn from our coaching staff and become a solid shut-down defender in the WHL."

Next on Wenatchee's offseason schedule is the start of preseason training camp in late August, with full details to be announced at a later date. Season tickets remain on sale for the 2025-26 season, along with single-game tickets for Wenatchee's home opener September 27 against the Everett Silvertips. To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 509-888-7825 or stop into the team's office at Town Toyota Center.

Next on Wenatchee's offseason schedule is the start of preseason training camp in late August, with full details to be announced at a later date.







