Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of German Defenseman Rolsing to Scholarship & Development Agreement

July 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2008-born defenseman Darian Rolsing has signed a Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Speyer, Germany, Rolsing's signing follows his selection by the club in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft earlier this month. He was Wenatchee's second selection, at 16 th overall, and is the third player from this year's Import Draft class to sign with the Wild for the 2025-26 season.

"Darian is a highly-regarded player from Germany," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He has a great frame and good mobility for a young player; his puck skills and sense will benefit from WHL competition. Entering his NHL draft year, he should attract attention to himself as he develops with our coaching staff."

Rolsing brought his size to Scandinavia the last two seasons, with the 6-foot-6 blueliner notching three goals and 13 assists in 41 games this past year for the Tappara Under-18 club in Tampere, Finland and leading them to a U18 SM-sarja league championship. He started the 2023-24 campaign in Vaxjo, Finland before joining Tappara's U16 team early in the season. Rolsing brings significant international experience with him to Wenatchee, including a stint for the German national team at the U18 World Championships in Texas this spring.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Darian Rolsing on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.