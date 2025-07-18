DuPont, Dufour, Pisani Given Hockey Canada Camp Invites

EVERETT, Wash. - Three Everett Silvertips have been extended invites to Hockey Canada summer camps.

Landon DuPont ('09) has been invited to Hockey Canada's U18 Selection Camp ahead of the Hlinka Gretzky tournament. DuPont, the Canadian Hockey League's Rookie of the Year, posted 17 goals and 43 assists for 60 points in 64 games played in 2024-25, with an additional 15 points in 10 games played.

Forward Mirco Dufour ('09) and defenseman Jaxon Pisani ('09) have been invited to U17 Development Camp in preparation for the World Hockey Challenge. Dufour spent last season with Edge Prep U18, racking up 24 goals and 30 assists in 36 games played. Pisani meanwhile was a point-per-game player on the back end for the St. Albert Raiders U18 AAA, recording seven goals and 20 assists in 27 games.







