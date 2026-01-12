Tips Earn 6-4 Victory in Feisty Tilt with Prince George

Published on January 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Everett Silvertips outlasted the Prince George Cougars in a madcap contest, taking a 6-4 final at the CN Centre Sunday afternoon.

Kooper Gizowski opened the scoring for Prince George, rifling his 19th goal of the season on the man advantage.

Everett responded 3:28 into the middle frame, as Kayd Ruedig set up Matias Vanhanen for his eight of the year. Landon DuPont uncorked his 10th goal of the year while on the powerplay at 8:22, giving the Silvertips a 2-1 lead. Everett extended their advantage 17:25 into the second, as a terrific defensive play by Jesse Heslop sprung Zack Shantz ahead on a rush. With Shantz outdueling the Prince George defense behind the net, Jaxsin Vaughan pounced on a loose puck in front for his 11th goal of the year.

Jett Lajoie brought the Cougars within one early in the third with a powerplay goal. Rhys Jamieson responded a minute later at 4:12, roofing a wrist shot for his 10th goal of the campaign. Prince George clawed back to tie in the third, with Riley Ashe converting a rebound goal at 5:16 and Gizowski potting his second powerplay goal of the night at 8:59. Everett reclaimed the lead at 10:00, as Kayd Ruedig sniped his second as a Silvertip and 12th on the year.

Vaughan tacked on an empty-netter to seal a 6-4 final.

Raiden LeGall earned the win in net, stopping 21 of 25. Everett finishes their regular season series with Prince George having earned seven of a possible eight points.

The Tips return home Wednesday night at 7 p.m. to host the Moose Jaw Warriors.







