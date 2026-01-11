Rockets Release Gabriel Guilbault
Published on January 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have announced that 2006-born defenseman Gabriel Guilbault has been released.
Guilbault, a Burnaby, BC native, joined the Rockets partway through the 2024-25 season after being signed by the club. The 6-foot-2, right-shot defenseman appeared in 38 regular season games with Kelowna over two seasons, recording two goals and three assists for five points.
Prior to joining the Rockets, Guilbault played the 2024-25 season with the Langley Rivermen of the BCHL, where he tallied 11 points (1G, 10A) in 27 games.
The Kelowna Rockets would like to thank Gabriel for his contributions to the organization and wish him the very best in his future hockey endeavors.
Images from this story
|
Kelowna Rockets defenseman Gabriel Guilbault
Western Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2026
- Silvertips Launch New "Fireside Chat" Podcast, Live Events Coming to Anthony's Woodfire Grill - Everett Silvertips
- Vees Announce Health Care Appreciate Night - Penticton Vees
- Rockets Release Gabriel Guilbault - Kelowna Rockets
- T-Birds Comeback Falls Short in Calgary - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Silvertips - Prince George Cougars
- Kvasnicka Guides Vees to Nith Straight Victory - Penticton Vees
- Hood's 38 Saves Propel Giants Past Wild, 2-1 - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.