Rockets Release Gabriel Guilbault

Published on January 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets defenseman Gabriel Guilbault

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have announced that 2006-born defenseman Gabriel Guilbault has been released.

Guilbault, a Burnaby, BC native, joined the Rockets partway through the 2024-25 season after being signed by the club. The 6-foot-2, right-shot defenseman appeared in 38 regular season games with Kelowna over two seasons, recording two goals and three assists for five points.

Prior to joining the Rockets, Guilbault played the 2024-25 season with the Langley Rivermen of the BCHL, where he tallied 11 points (1G, 10A) in 27 games.

The Kelowna Rockets would like to thank Gabriel for his contributions to the organization and wish him the very best in his future hockey endeavors.

