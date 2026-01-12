Rockets Provide Injury Update on Goaltender Josh Banini

Published on January 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets goaltender Josh Banini

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets goaltender Josh Banini(Kelowna Rockets)

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have provided an update on goaltender Josh Banini following an injury sustained during Saturday night's game against the Portland Winterhawks.

Banini was struck by a puck under the eye while sitting on the bench during the contest and was immediately attended to on the ice before being stretchered off as a precaution. He was transported for further evaluation following the game and then was re-evaluated in Kelowna on Sunday afternoon.

The Rockets can confirm that Banini will be out week-to-week with a possible hyphema. He is in good spirits and continues to be monitored closely by the team's medical staff.

The Kelowna Rockets would like to extend their sincere thanks to Rockets Athletic Therapist Scott Hoyer for his quick and decisive response in managing the situation, as well as to the Portland Winterhawks training staff and on-site paramedics for their immediate assistance.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.