Vees Announce Health Care Appreciate Night

Penticton, BC - On January 23, 2025, The Penticton Vees and the SOS Medical Foundation are inviting the community to come together for a Healthcare Appreciation Night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. This special evening is dedicated to recognizing and thanking the healthcare professionals who care for the South Okanagan Similkameen region every single day.

"This night is about recognizing the people who care for us when we need it most," says Ian Lindsay, CEO of the SOS Medical Foundation. "Our healthcare teams carry an enormous responsibility, and this community is proud to take the time to thank them for the work they do every day."

To make the celebration even more meaningful, Interior Health staff will receive exclusive access to discounted game tickets. And thanks to the generosity of local philanthropist John Pankiw, 100 complimentary tickets have been reserved so healthcare workers can attend as honoured guests.

"The Penticton Vees are proud to partner with the SOS Medical Foundation to recognize the healthcare professionals who make such a meaningful difference in our community," says Vees Senior VP Chris Laurie. "This night is about celebrating their commitment and the impact they have on countless lives."

Community members are encouraged to fill the stands, cheer on the Vees, and be part of a night that puts the spotlight on the people who care for us when we need it most.

"We're incredibly grateful to the Penticton Vees for their continued partnership and for using their platform to recognize the healthcare professionals who care for our community every day," adds Lindsay. "Their leadership helps bring the community together in a powerful way to say thank you."

Puck drop is at 7:00 PM at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation is committed to enhancing healthcare experiences across the region. Serving communities from Keremeos to Osoyoos, Oliver, Penticton, Princeton, and Summerland, the Foundation supports critical medical equipment, programs, and infrastructure to ensure patients can receive high-quality care close to home.







