Game Preview: Cougars vs. Silvertips

Published on January 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars will aim to snap their six-game losing streak when they host the Everett Silvertips at 2:00 pm at the CN Centre.

When: Sunday, January 11

Puck Drop: 2:00 pm

Cougars Record: 23-15-2-0 (48 Points)

Cougars Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Everett Silvertips on Saturday, January 10

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) (Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Silvertips Record: 30-5-2-1 (63 Points)

Silvertips Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Cougars on Saturday, January 19

Western Conference: 1st

US Division: 1st

Everett Silvertips Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Gould, Chastko, Shantz

2006-born players (8) - Vaughan, Miettenen, Smith, Heslop, Uyeda, Legall, Miller, Bear

2007-born players (8) - Ament, Schaefer, Vlooswyk, Busch, Kaplan, Vanhanen, Ruedig

2008-born players (3) - Liske, Jamieson, Rudolph

2009-born players (3) - Dufour, Pisani, DuPont

2010-born players (1) - Nicol (AP)

Last Time Out:

The Cougars fell to the Everett Silvertips 4-1 at CN Centre on Saturday

Kooper Gizowski scored the lone Cougar goal

Josh Ravensbergen made 40 saves on 43 shots

Previous Meetings vs. EVT This Season:

November 7: Led by a four point night from Kooper Gizowski and an OT winner from Lee Shurgot, the Cougars downed the Silvertips in Everett 5-4 in overtime.

December 19: The Cougars had a 51 save performance from Alexander Levshyn, despite losing 3-2 in Overtime in Everett.

January 11: Josh Ravensbergen's 40 save performance wasn't enough as the Cougars fall 4-1 to the Tips.

New Guys:

- After acquiring four new players ahead of the trade deadline, it appears that Kaeson Fisher, Koy Funk, Dawson Seitz, and, Tyrone Sobry could all make their Cougars debuts as soon as this weekend.

Getting Back to Full Strength:

- After getting back both Josh Ravensbergen and Carson Carels who provided an immediate impact to the Cougar lineup, the Cougars could receive even more reinforcements as captain Bauer Dumanski nears his first game action since New Years Day.

In Net:

- After a terrifici performance last night making 40 saves, we could see Josh Ravensbergen get the nod once again. If not, they could easily go back to Alexander Levshyn who played his last game back on Tuesday against Penticton

- For Levshyn, he has played 9 of the last 11 games for the Cougars. His last win came Dec. 28 vs VIC

On the Other Side:

- The Silvertips enter Prince George with wins in nine of their last ten games.

- The Silvertips own the WHL's least goals allowed with 94.

- 16 year old-sensation Landon DuPont enters tonight with points in 9 of his last 11 games.

WHL Weekly Report (as of Jan. 6)

- Bauer Dumanski - upper body, day-to-day

After Tonight:

- The Cats return to game action on Friday, January 16th against the Kamloops Blazers in Kamloops to begin three games in three nights.







