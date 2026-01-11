Kvasnicka Guides Vees to Nith Straight Victory

Penticton Vees right wing Jacob Kvasnicka

Kamloops, BC- Jacob Kvasnicka extended his point streak to nine games with two goals and two assists, including the overtime winning goal, helping the Vees past the Kamloops Blazers 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night.

The Vees climb to 24-9-4-3 on the season with the win, their ninth in a row.

The Vees opened the scoring late in the first period as Kvasnicka found Ryden Evers in his usual spot. Evers made no mistake for his 24th of the season to give the Vees a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

Kamloops would score the only goal of the second period as JP Hurlburt fired a puck short-side on the powerplay at 6:26 of the middle frame to make the score 1-1 heading into the third in what was a very tightly contested, defensive battle through 40.

A track meet broke out in period number three.

Tristan Petersen started a string of three goals in less than a minute as he snuck through his 12th of the season and has now scored in three straight games. Then, 23 seconds later, Louie Wehmann lifted a puck through traffic for his ninth of the year to make it 3-1 Vees.

Not even 20 seconds later the Blazers threw a counter punch as Nathan Behm ripped home his 24th of the year to make it 3-2 before the period was five minutes old.

At 13:29 Kamloops evened the game at three with Jordan Keller scoring in his first game back after an extended injury.

The Vees regained the lead as Kvasnicka was taken down on a breakaway and awarded a penalty shot for a second straight game. He made no mistake on Saturday night rifling the puck high on the blocker side to make the score 4-3.

Once again the Blazers would find the equalizer, this time on the powerplay with just over 90 seconds left, as Keller deflected a puck at the side of the net for his second of the night, sending this game to overtime 4-4.

It didn't take long for Kvasnicka to put the icing on the cake of his great night as he circled behind the net, walked out in front and tucked a puck under the arm of the Blazers goaltender 29 seconds into overtime to give the Vees the 5-4 victory.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 24

Blazers- 39

Scoring:

Vees- Jacob Kvasnicka (2), Ryden Evers, Louie Wehmann, Tristan Petersen

Blazers- Nathan Behm, Jordan Keller (2), JP Hurlbert

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/1

Blazers- 2/2

Goaltending:

Vees- Ethan McCallum - 35/39

Blazers- Ivans Kufterins - 19/24

Up Next: The Vees will get a rest before heading to Vancouver Friday Jan. 16 for a battle with the Giants. Puck drop is 7:00PM.

