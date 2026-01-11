Hood's 38 Saves Propel Giants Past Wild, 2-1

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants held off the Wenatchee Wild 2-1 on Saturday night thanks to 38 saves from New York Islanders draft pick Burke Hood and goals from Langley products Kaleb Hartmann and Jakob Oreskovic.

The Giants improve to 18-22-1-1 following the win, while the Wild drop to 15-23-1-1.

Hartmann scored his first goal in a Giants uniform and third of the season, while Oreskovic (who was celebrating his 19th birthday) got the game-winner early in the second shorthanded, burying his ninth goal of the season. With the win, Hood now holds an 8-3-1 record over his last 13 appearances with a .907 save percentage.

Levi Benson scored the lone Wenatchee goal.

The Giants opened the scoring on a one-time blast from Hartmann just over five minutes in.

Benson tied the game several minutes later on an odd-man rush that gave him a clear path to the net, where he finished with a deke to the backhand.

A few minutes later, Wild defenceman Brandon Osbourne was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for kneeing Giants forward Mathis Preston, who was forced to leave the game.

Less than three minutes into the third period, Oreskovic got the Giants back in front with a great individual effort while shorthanded, driving down the left wing and taking the puck to the net, before roofing it to make the score 2-1.

Wenatchee threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Giants net in the third, outshooting Vancouver 19-2, but Hood was perfect, helping the Giants to their second straight win.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 8/10/2 = 20 | WEN - 8/12/19 = 39

PP: VAN- 0 /2 | WEN - 0 /2

Face-Offs: VAN - 26 | WEN - 32 3 STARS

1st: VAN - Burke Hood - 38 Saves on 39 Shots

2nd: VAN - Jakob Oreskovic - GWG, 2 SOG, +1

3rd: WEN -- Luka Shcherbyna - 7 SOG GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Burke Hood (38 saves / 39 shots)

Wenatchee: LOSS - Cal Conway (18 saves / 20 shots)

UPCOMING

The Giants wrap up the weekend on Sunday in Wenatchee.

Date Opponent Location Time

Sunday, January 11 Wenatchee Town Toyota Center 4:00 PM

Friday, January 16 Penticton Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 17 Everett Angel of the Winds Arena 6:00 PM

Sunday, January 18 Prince George Langley Events Centre 4:00 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

The Giants next home game is on Saturday, January 10 against Wenatchee! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.

