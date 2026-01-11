Silvertips Launch New "Fireside Chat" Podcast, Live Events Coming to Anthony's Woodfire Grill

Published on January 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips are proud to launch a new podcast, "The Silvertips Fireside Chat," presented by Anthony's Woodfire Grill. The podcast, hosted by team play-by-play broadcaster Casey Bryant, will be recorded bi-weekly and will feature monthly live appearances in the dining room of Anthony's Woodfire Grill on W Marineview Drive in Everett. Each episode will chronicle the latest headlines around the WHL, updates on the Everett Silvertips' stretch run and feature exclusive interviews with players and staffers of the Everett Silvertips.

Fans are encouraged to enjoy Anthony's top-of-the-line dining experience on the Everett marina while allowed an opportunity to meet-and-greet with Casey and a Silvertips player interviewed live.

Live streams of the podcast will be featured on the team's Facebook and Youtube channels, while audio will be retroactively available on Spotify, Apple, iHeart Radio and other podcast locations.

"The Silvertips Fireside Chat" is facilitated by the Snohomish Podcast Network, proud provider of studio space and recording equipment for local podcast producers.

Live events are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.; and Tuesday, Mar. 3 at 6 p.m. Players appearing at the live episodes will be announced ahead of time on the team's social media pages (subject to change).







