T-Birds Comeback Falls Short in Calgary

Published on January 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







CALGARY, Alta. - A furious third period comeback came up short and the Seattle Thunderbirds, lost, 5-3, to the Calgary Hitmen Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. This was the last of seven straight games on the road for the Thunderbirds. They return home for their first home game of 2026 next Friday to host the Moose Jaw Warriors at the accesso ShoWare Center. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

Trailing 4-0 entering the third period, Seattle (15-19-2-2) scored three goals in four and a half minutes to get within one. Matej Pekar started it with his 16th of the season 48 seconds in. Simon Lovsin followed with his 11th at 2:27. Two minutes later Cameron Schmidt scored on the power play.

"We challenged the group to show some fight the last twenty minutes of the road trip," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "So that was nice to see some push back, some resiliency. We needed to see that from the start of the game."

The T-Birds were in a four goal hole because of some discipline issues in the second period that led to penalties, that led to a pair of Calgary power play goals. "Lack of discipline bit us at the wrong time," remarked O'Dette. "We got an unsportsmanlike and they scored on that one, and they scored on the rough penalty after a whistle. We talk about the margins in a game being small and when you take undisciplined penalties, you lose hockey games."

Calgary would add two more goals before the second period ended. They put an end to the T-Birds comeback with a goal with five minutes remaining in the contest.

O'Dette is looking forward to a week of practice before the T-Birds play again, using the time to continue to integrate in the new players picked up at the trade deadline. "They're some good players, some good talent," he expressed. "We're excited to regroup, get some practice time in and make a charge up the standings."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

With a goal and an assist Schmidt extended his point streak to 23 games.

Coster Dunn and Marcus Laraque are day to day after leaving Friday's game in Medicine Hat with injuries.

Caden Cail, who the T-Birds acquired Thursday from the Vancouver Giants, is expected to join the team when they return home next week.

Seattle is still playing without defenseman Radim Mrtka, who recently played for Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships. O'Dette is hopeful he'll be back next weekend.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.