Vees Earn OT Win over Hitmen
Published on January 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
Ryden Evers found the net in overtime leading the Vees to their 11th straight win, 4-3 against the Calgary Hitmen.
The Vees climb to 26-9-4-3 on the season with the win.
The Vees opened the scoring at 2:47 of the first period with Diego Johnson receiving a pass from Charlie Michaud and burying his 14th of the season to make it 1-0.
That was all the scoring in the opening frame.
Penticton extended their lead in the second with Jacob Kvasnicka deflecting home a Brady Birnie shot on the powerplay. The goal is Kvasnicka's 23rd of the year.
Calgary found their offensive touch to tie the game 2-2 on goals from Keaton Jundt and Blake Vanek.
Louie Wehmann got a tip on a Doogan Pederson shot with under a minute to go in the second period for his 10th of the year but the Hitmen answered 20 seconds later to make the score 3-3 heading into the third period.
There was no scoring in period number three sending this game to overtime.
Vees goaltender Ethan McCallum made a huge save on a two-on-none, getting injured on the play but staying in the game.
The Vees would reward him with the victory as Ryden Evers gathered a puck in his own zone and went in two-on-one with Kvasnicka, Evers kept the puck, the puck ripping it short-side glove and giving the Vees the 4-3 win, their 11th straight.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 32
Hitmen- 22
Scoring:
Vees- Diego Johnson, Jacob Kvasnicka, Louie Wehmann, Ryden Evers
Hitmen- Keaton Jundt, Blake Vanek, Rylan Ng
Power Plays:
Vees- 1/3
Hitmen- 0/1
Goaltending:
Vees- Ethan McCallum - 19/22
Hitmen - Eric Tu - 28/32
Up Next: The Vees remain at home to host the Spokane Chiefs Friday, Jan. 23 for a 7:00PM puck drop.
