Miller Strikes Twice as Hawks Fall to Wild

Published on January 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Ryan Miller scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season, while Jake Gustafson and Reed Brown also found the back of the net, but the Wild's offense proved too much as Wenatchee topped the Hawks 9-4.

Game #43: Portland (4) vs. Wenatchee (9)

SOG: POR (34) - WEN (32)

PP: POR (1/4) - WEN (1/2)

Saves: Štěbeták (11) Chase (12) - Tvrznik (30)

SCORING:

WEN - Mathias Silaban (6) from Aiden Grossklaus and Riley Bassen

WEN - Luka Shcherbyna (18) (penalty shot)

POR - Jake Gustafson (11) from Luke Wilfley

WEN - Grady Wedman (5) from Gabriel Guilbault and Aiden Grossklaus

POR - Ryan Miller (18) from Alex Weiermair

WEN - Zane Saab (6) from Aiden Grossklaus (short handed)

POR - Ryan Miller (19) from Niko Tsakumis (power play)

WEN - Zane Torre (4) from Grady Wedman

WEN - Daniel Vaillant (1) from Riley Bassen

WEN - Levi Benson (1) from Nolan Caffrey (power play)

WEN - Aiden Grossklaus (9) from Zane Saab

POR - Reed Brown (14) from Nathan Free

WEN - Darian Rolsing (1) from Aidan Grossklaus

GAME SUMMARY:

The Hawks took the ice at the Town Toyota Center for the third and final time this season, with the opening period turning into a back-and-forth affair. Wenatchee struck twice early, including a penalty-shot goal by Luka Shcherbyna, before Portland answered as Luke Wilfley set up Jake Gustafson on the backdoor rush for his 11th of the season. After the Wild restored their two-goal cushion, a two-on-none rush saw Alex Weiermair feed Ryan Miller, who finished to pull the Hawks within one heading into the intermission.

Wenatchee opened the second with a shorthanded marker from Zane Saab, but Portland responded again on the same power play as Niko Tsakumis found Miller at the left dot for his second of the game. From there, the Wild pulled away with four unanswered goals to take an 8-3 lead late in the frame. Reed Brown closed out the period by jamming home his own rebound to keep Portland within four.

Darian Rolsing scored his first WHL goal in the third to extend the home team's lead to five, and the Hawks ultimately fell 9-4 to the Wild in Wenatchee.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks travel to Kent, Washington to face the Seattle Thunderbirds for the first time this season at the accesso ShoWare Center. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25, and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.

-

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.