Hodnett's Last Second Goal Lifts Oil Kings over Americans
Published on January 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - A back-and-forth affair took all 60 minutes on Saturday night at Rogers Place as the Edmonton Oil Kings defeated the Tri-City Americans 5-4.
While a scoreless first seemed to set the table for a low scoring game, the Oil Kings and Americans turned things up in the second period as Edmonton held a 2-1 lead. Goals came from Miroslav Holinka and Kanjyu Gojsic while Tri-City's marker came from Savin Virk.
Offence opened up again in the third as the team's traded goals. Jakub Vanecek scored a powerplay goal less than a minute into the third to tie the game 2-2. Gavin Hodnett scored 30 seconds later to make it 3-2.
The goal was also Hodnett's 200th career WHL point, making him the sixth Oil King to reach the milestone in team history.
Vanecek would score another powerplay goal to tie the game again for Tri-City as the score ballooned to 3-3 not even five minutes into the third period. A the 9:08 mark of the third, Andrew O'Neill would restore the Edmonton lead to 4-3, one they would hold until the final three minutes of the game.
Crew Martinson tied the game for the Americans at the 17:13 mark, leaving the possibility of overtime very open. But Hodnett had other ideas as he tipped home a Carter Sotheran shot with 7.8 seconds left in the third period to give the Oil Kings their 30th win of the season.
Lukas Sawchyn had four assists in the game, his first career four-point night.
The Oil Kings outshot the Americans 30-21 in the game and were 0-for-3 on the powerplay, and the penalty kill was 3-for-5.
Edmonton is in action against Regina on Wednesday.
Western Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026
- Hodnett's Last Second Goal Lifts Oil Kings over Americans - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tigers Fall to Raiders, 8-5 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Warriors Complete Comeback for OT Thriller Win over Spokane - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Kuryachenkov Nets Hattrick and OT Winner against Blades - Swift Current Broncos
- Vees Earn OT Win over Hitmen - Penticton Vees
- Carels Completes OT Thriller as Cougars Edge Rockets in Kelowna - Prince George Cougars
- Edmonton Scores Buzzer Beater as Americans Fall to Oil Kings, 5-4 - Tri-City Americans
- Edmonton Scores Buzzer Beater As Americans Fall, 5-4, To Oil Kings - Tri-City Americans
- Royals Strike Early, Hand Pats Tight Loss at Brandt Centre - Regina Pats
- Game Preview: Vees vs Hitmen - Penticton Vees
- Oil Kings Re-Assign Schollar - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Game 43 VS Raiders - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Vees Win 10th Straight Game - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Host Warriors in Rare Cross-Conference Match-Up Saturday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Looking for Third Win of US Division Road Trip - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Americans at Oil Kings - January 17, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Oil Kings Looking to Bounce Back, Welcome Americans to Rogers Place - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: January 17 at Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Rockets - Prince George Cougars
- Wetsch Scores Two Against Former Team as Rockets Beat Hitmen, 5-2 - Kelowna Rockets
- Warriors Edge Thunderbirds for OT Win - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Miller Strikes Twice as Hawks Fall to Wild - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Win 10th Straight Game - Penticton Vees
- Esler Pitches Shutout, Chiefs Blank Silvertips, 4-0, in Everett - Spokane Chiefs
- Lajoie's Hat-Trick Helps Cougars To 7-6 Win over Blazers - Prince George Cougars
- Tigers Win 19th Straight Game, 7-3, over Oil Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wild Crank out 9-4 Home Win Friday, Clinch Season Series Against Portland - Wenatchee Wild
- T-Birds Lose in Overtime to Warriors - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Hood Makes 42 Saves as Giants Suffer 4-2 Loss to Penticton - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.