Warriors Edge Thunderbirds for OT Win

Published on January 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENT, Wash. - The Moose Jaw Warriors picked up their second win of the road trip in overtime against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Tensions boiled over early in the game with Brady Ness and Ashton Cumby squared off at centre ice not two minutes into the opening frame. Both players were assessed five-minute fighting majors.

The Warriors penalty kill was tested after Kash Andresen was handed a hooking penalty just after the seven-minute mark. With just over five minutes to play, Connor Schmidt was called for hooking. While on the penalty kill, Ethan Semeniuk was checked into the boards and Radim Mrtka was given a minor penalty for checking to the head. The teams played four-on-four before the Warriors had 52 seconds of a power play. Neither team were able to capitalize and they headed into the first intermission scoreless.

The Thunderbirds dominated the early moments of the second period but it was Kash Andresen who broke open the scoring just after the seven-minute mark of the middle frame. The Warriors had another opportunity on the power play with 12 minutes to play in the period, but they were held off from adding to their lead.

The Thunderbirds notched their first goal with less than seven minutes to play in the frame. With just two seconds to play in the period, Brady Ness was assessed a five-minute major for kneeing. After the whistle, Ashton Cumby expressed his displeasure at the hit which led to a scrum.

From the scrum, Ness was assessed an additional five-minute major for fighting and a ten-minute game misconduct. Cumby was assessed a five-minute major for fighting and a two-minute minor for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The teams started the third period with two minutes of four on four before the Warriors landed on a three-minute penalty kill. Neither team were able to capitalize and the teams returned to five-on-five even strength tied at one goal each.

The Warriors landed on the power play just before the halfway mark of the period following a hooking call to Seattle's Brayden Holbertson. The Warriors couldn't get the puck past Sklenicka while on the power play, but almost immediately once back at even strength, Mathieu Lajoie sent home the go-ahead goal. Cameron Schmidt tied the game for the Thunderbirds just over three minutes later. The teams headed into overtime.

In overtime, Pavel McKenzie sent home the game winner just 22 seconds into the frame to give the Warriors their 2nd win of the road trip and 16th win of the season.

The Warriors went zero for three on the power play and three for three on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 33 saves on 35 shots for the Warriors. Across the ice, Marek Sklenicka made 26 saves on 29 shots.

The Warriors finish their US division road trip tomorrow night against the Spokane Chiefs. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 pm in Saskatchewan. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.

