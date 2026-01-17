Game Preview: Cougars at Rockets

KELOWNA, BC - The Prince George Cougars will look to collect back-to-back wins as they visit the Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets tonight.

When: Saturday, January 17

Puck Drop: 6:05 pm

Cougars Record: 24-16-2-0 (50 Points)

Cougars Last Game: 7-6 OT win over the Kamloops Blazers on Friday, January 16

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Rockets Record: 21-14-3-2 (47 Points)

Rockets Last Game: 5-2 win over the Calgary Hitmen on Friday, January 16

Western Conference: 5th

BC Division: 3rd

Kelowna Rockets Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Smith, Leslie, Halaburda

2006-born players (11) - McInnis, Pankratz, Guest, Corbet, Banini, Pekar, Gojsic, Wetsch, Gerwing, Alcos, Iginla

2007-born players (7) - Paupanekis, Cihar, Poletin, Kam, Kehrig, Kettles, Boettiger

2008-born players (3) - Henderson, Folstrom, Barrett

2009-born players (1) - Hayden

Last Time Out:

-The Cougars snapped a seven game losing streak with a 7-6 OT win over Kamloops at Sandman Centre on Jan. 16

-Jett Lajoie netted a hat-trick which included the OT Winner; Bauer Dumanski, Lee Shurgot, Dmitri Yakutsenak, and Arsenii Anisimov also scored

-Alex Levshyn made 12 saves in relief for his 7th win of the season

-Tyrone Sobry collected his first point as a Cougar

Previous Meetings vs. KEL This Season:

October 8: The Rockets used a late third period come-back to steal a 5-4 win over the Cougars at the CN Centre.

December 2: Dmitri Yakutsenak's multi-point effort helped the Cougars to a 4-2 win shootout win. Josh Ravensbergen made 30 saves in the victory.

The Carson Show

- Since returning from the 2026 World Juniors, draft-eligible defenceman Carson Carels has collected at least a point in the six games he has been back.

- Carels has points in six straight games and points in 11 of his last 12 games

- Carels is ranked as the #3 skater on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Season Rankings ; That makes him the top NHL draft prospect in the CHL

In Net:

- After Alex Levshyn secured a win in relief last night, the Cougars could either go to him or go back to San Jose Sharks prospect Josh Ravensbergren who only saw just over 26 minutes of action against the Blazers. He could also get a chance to try and bounce back and get his team another vicory.

The Winnipeg Jett

- Jett Lajoie enters tonight four goals in last two games

- Lajoie owns 18 goals which is already a career high

- Lajoie netted a hat-trick in Kamloops last night and owned a plus/minus of +4

On the Other Side:

- The Rockets enter tonight with a 5-4-1-0 record in their last ten games

- Kelowna is 6-6-2-2 on home ice this season

- Up front, Shane Smith paces the Rockets - with 50 points

- The Rockets made several moves ahead of the trade deadline, highlighted by the addition of 2026 World Junior MVP Vojtech Cihar

- Utah Mammoth prospect Tij Iginla enters tonight with points in four straight games

After Tonight:

- The Cats are right back at it tomorrow night when they visit the Vancouver Giants at 4:00 pm at the Langley Events Centre.

Next Game: Sunday, January 18 at Vancouver - 4:00 pm | Victory + | 94.3 The Goat

Next Home Game: Friday, January 23 vs. Vancouver - 7:00 pm | TICKETS







