Rebels and Hitmen Swap Home Dates

July 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have announced a change to their schedule for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

The change sees the Rebels and Calgary Hitmen swap home dates for a weekend series in December.

Original Schedule

Friday, December 12, 2025 - Calgary at Red Deer

Saturday, December 13, 2025 - Red Deer at Calgary

NEW Schedule

Friday, December 12, 2025 - Red Deer at Calgary - 7 p.m. Scotiabank Saddledome

Saturday, December 13, 2025 - Calgary at Red Deer - 6 p.m. Marchant Crane Centrium

Game times for two additional Rebels/Hitmen contests in Calgary have now been finalized.

Sunday, November 30, 2025 - 2 p.m. Scotiabank Saddledome

Sunday, February 22, 2026 - 2 p.m. Scotiabank Saddledome







