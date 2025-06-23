Rebels Trade Steven Steranka to Moose Jaw

June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President, and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced the club has completed a trade with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Rebels have sent forward Steven Steranka to the Warriors in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick at the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Steranka, who is from Regina, SK, was selected by the Rebels in round seven, 148 th overall at the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The 17-year-old recorded seven points in 25 regular season games with the club and appeared in one playoff game.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2025

