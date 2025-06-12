Turchak, Archer Sign with Rebels

June 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that two players selected at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft have signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

Chace Turchak - Round 2, 30 th Overall

Forward

Shoots: Right

Height: 5'10

Weight: 147

Birthdate: February 6, 2010

Hometown: Calgary, AB

Owen Archer - Round 2, 32 nd Overall

Defence

Shoots: Right

Height: 6'2

Weight: 189

Birthdate: July 28, 2010

Hometown: St. Albert, AB

Turchak played the 2024-25 season with the Calgary CBHA U15 AAA Bisons (AEHL) and collected 52 points (24 goals, 28 assists) in 32 games. He added 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 12 playoff games and two goals in five games at the U15 AAA Provincial Championships in Red Deer.

"He seemed to get better and better every time we saw him," said Jamie Novakoski, Rebels Director of Player Personnel. "He was noticeable and took over the game with a strong forecheck. He finishes his checks and he's good great hockey sense, creates turnovers and creates chances for his linemates."

Archer played for the St. Albert U15 AAA Sabres (AEHL) in 2024-25 and had 22 points (3 goals, 19 assists) in 19 games. He had six points (two goals, four assists) in five games and five points (two goals, three assists) at the U15 AAA Provincial Championships.

"He's another big kid who gets around the ice fine, moves the puck and has good hockey sense with some nastiness to his game too," Novakoski said of Archer.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.