Royals Name Brayden Beckley Director of Scouting & Hockey Operations
June 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have announced Brayden Beckley as the club's new Director of Scouting & Hockey Operations.
A Calgary, AB product, Beckley most recently served as the Royals' Head Scout following six seasons as a scout with the Medicine Hat Tigers.
"We are excited to have Brayden move into this expanded role with our hockey club," said Royals General Manager, Jake Heisinger. "Brayden is a hard-working, intelligent individual who will play a key role in the future success of our organization."
In his new role, Beckley will be involved in all aspects of hockey operations, with a primary focus on player development for Royals prospects, as well as talent evaluation and overseeing the WHL Prospects Draft.
