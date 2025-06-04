Victoria Royals Announce 2025-26 Home Opener against Penticton Vees

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have announced their Home Opener for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season. Victoria will open the year by hosting the expansion Penticton Vees at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on Friday, September 19th at 7:05pm.

This will mark the first time that the newest team will play in the Western Hockey League after the WHL expanded to Penticton earlier this summer.

