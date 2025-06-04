Victoria Royals Announce 2025-26 Home Opener against Penticton Vees
June 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have announced their Home Opener for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season. Victoria will open the year by hosting the expansion Penticton Vees at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on Friday, September 19th at 7:05pm.
This will mark the first time that the newest team will play in the Western Hockey League after the WHL expanded to Penticton earlier this summer.
A limited quantity of tickets will be available, get your Home Opener tickets now at https://selectyourtickets.evenue.net/events/VR or by calling 250-419-6906.
Season Memberships for the Royals games can be purchased:
Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/
Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6506
Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2025
- Pats Sign Second-Round Pick Charlie Leonard - Regina Pats
- Victoria Royals Announce 2025-26 Home Opener against Penticton Vees - Victoria Royals
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Sam Elliott to Scholarship & Development Agreement - Wenatchee Wild
- Giants to Open 2025-26 Season at Home vs. Expansion Vees - Vancouver Giants
- Silvertips' 2025 Home Opener Set for Saturday, Sep. 20 - Everett Silvertips
- Winterhawks Celebrate 50th Anniversary with 2025-26 Home Opener on October 25 - Portland Winterhawks
- Warriors to Host Wheat Kings for Home Opener - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Announce 2025/2026 Home Opener against Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans Announce October 4 Home Opener against Wenatchee Wild - Tri-City Americans
- Kamloops Blazers Release Home Opener Date - Saturday, September 20 - Kamloops Blazers
- Rebels Welcome Edmonton for 2025-26 Home Opener - Red Deer Rebels
- Pats to Host Prince Albert Raiders in 2025 Home Opener on September 26 - Regina Pats
- Kelowna Rockets Set to Host Spokane Chiefs in 2025-26 Home Opener - Kelowna Rockets
- Western Hockey League Announces Home Opening Dates for 2025-26 WHL Regular Season - WHL
- Giants Sign Mateychuk to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Vancouver Giants
- WHL Announces Home Opening Dates for 2025-26 WHL Regular Season - WHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Victoria Royals Stories
- Victoria Royals Announce 2025-26 Home Opener against Penticton Vees
- Royals Sign Timofei Runtso to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Royals Sign Roan Greschuk to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Royals Sign Eli McKamey to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Royals Acquire Conditional Third and Fourth Round Picks from Wenatchee for Mason Kraft