Rebels Welcome Edmonton for 2025-26 Home Opener
June 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels today announced they will host the Edmonton Oil Kings to open the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.
The Red Deer Advocate Home Opener goes Friday, September 19, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Westerner Park Centrium.
This will be the 10th time the Oil Kings visit for the Rebels home opener with Red Deer going 5-3-1 in the previous nine.
The Rebels will visit Edmonton the following night, Saturday, Sept. 20, for the Oil Kings home opener at Rogers Place.
The full schedule for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season will be announced later this month.
Red Deer Rebels Season Tickets are on sale now. Call Shaun Richer at 403-341-6000 or visit reddeerrebels.com.
