Rebels Welcome Edmonton for 2025-26 Home Opener

June 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release









Red Deer Rebels vs. the Edmonton Oil Kings

(Red Deer Rebels) Red Deer Rebels vs. the Edmonton Oil Kings(Red Deer Rebels)

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels today announced they will host the Edmonton Oil Kings to open the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

The Red Deer Advocate Home Opener goes Friday, September 19, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Westerner Park Centrium.

This will be the 10th time the Oil Kings visit for the Rebels home opener with Red Deer going 5-3-1 in the previous nine.

The Rebels will visit Edmonton the following night, Saturday, Sept. 20, for the Oil Kings home opener at Rogers Place.

The full schedule for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season will be announced later this month.

Red Deer Rebels Season Tickets are on sale now. Call Shaun Richer at 403-341-6000 or visit reddeerrebels.com.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.