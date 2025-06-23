Rebels Set Preseason Schedule

June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have announced the club's four-game schedule for the 2025 WHL Preseason.

The Rebels open preseason play with a home-and-home series with the Calgary Hitmen, followed by games versus the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Edmonton Oil Kings.

RED DEER REBELS 2025 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM LOCATION TIME

Friday, Sept. 5 Red Deer Rebels Calgary Hitmen Seven Chiefs Sportsplex 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6 Calgary Hitmen Red Deer Rebels Marchant Crane Centrium 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12 Lethbridge Hurricanes Red Deer Rebels Marchant Crane Centrium 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14 Red Deer Rebels Edmonton Oil Kings Westlock Rotary Spirit Centre 2 p.m.

The Rebels will open the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season with the Red Deer Advocate Home Opener on Friday, September 19 versus the Edmonton Oil Kings. The remainder of the regular season schedule will be announced tomorrow.

