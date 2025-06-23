Winterhawks Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule
June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, today announced their 2025 preseason schedule.
The team's five match-ups are as follows:
Saturday, September 6 vs. Spokane (in Everett, Wash.) - 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, September 7 vs. Seattle (in Everett, Wash.) - 12:00 p.m.
Thursday, September 11 @ Spokane - 4:00 p.m.
Friday, September 12 vs. Penticton (in Kennewick, Wash.) - 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 13 vs. Wenatchee (in Kennewick, Wash.) - 2:30 p.m.
Tickets for preseason games can be purchased later this summer through the host teams: Everett Silvertips (September 6 & 7), Spokane (September 11), and Tri-City Americans (September 12 & 13).
-
Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2025-26 50th Anniversary Season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season.
