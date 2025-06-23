Winterhawks Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, today announced their 2025 preseason schedule.

The team's five match-ups are as follows:

Saturday, September 6 vs. Spokane (in Everett, Wash.) - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 7 vs. Seattle (in Everett, Wash.) - 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 11 @ Spokane - 4:00 p.m.

Friday, September 12 vs. Penticton (in Kennewick, Wash.) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 13 vs. Wenatchee (in Kennewick, Wash.) - 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for preseason games can be purchased later this summer through the host teams: Everett Silvertips (September 6 & 7), Spokane (September 11), and Tri-City Americans (September 12 & 13).

