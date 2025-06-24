Winterhawks Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club today announced its 2025-26 regular-season schedule in accordance with the Western Hockey League (WHL).

The Winterhawks will play a total of 68 regular-season games (34 home and 34 away), opening their 50th Anniversary season on Friday, September 19, against the Prince George Cougars at the CN Centre in Prince George, B.C.

Portland will officially Commemorate Fifty Years of Hawkey when the Saskatoon Blades visit for Opening Night at the newly renovated Glass Palace on Saturday, October 25. Due to the renovations, the Winterhawks will spend the first five weeks on the road.

VENUE & START TIMES:

All 34 home games for the 2024-25 season will be played at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The start time (PT) for all home games, sorted by day of the week, is listed below:

Games Monday through Friday: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday Games: 6:00 p.m.

Sunday Games: 4:00 p.m.

The three exceptions to the above are

Friday, November 28: 3:00 p.m. (Black Friday)

Wednesday, December 31: 5:00 p.m. (New Year's Eve)

Monday, January 19: 3:00 p.m. (Presidents' Day)

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN:

The WHL's scheduling format will see the Winterhawks play games against all 22 league opponents, including the expansion franchise, Penticton Vees. Portland renews its rivalry series with Seattle and will play them eight times - the most of any WHL opponent.

The Winterhawks will travel to Alberta in October to play the five Central Division clubs on the road from October 10 to October 17.

The 2025-26 schedule contains five weekends with back-to-back home games, one Thursday-Friday with back-to-back home contests, eight sets of three games in three nights, and four stretches of four games in five days.

Portland finally returns home to celebrate opening night and officially welcome fans back to the Glass Palace with its first five-game homestand from October 25 to November 5. Then, from January 3 to January 13, the Hawks play five home games in 11 days, including two contests against the 2026 Memorial Cup hosting Kelowna Rockets. Portland has two three-game homestands, November 8 to November 14 and February 7 to February 13.

For the first time since the 2021-2022 season, the Winterhawks will end the regular season at home and face the Seattle Thunderbirds on March 21.

PROMOTIONAL NIGHTS:

We are excited to announce our promotion nights for our 50th Anniversary season in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for the full promotional schedule, which will be released later this summer.

MONTHLY BREAKDOWN:

November and January will be the busiest months for the Winterhawks at the Glass Palace with eight home games. The monthly breakdown is as follows:

September: 2 Road / 0 Home

October: 9 Road / 3 Home

November: 4 Road / 8 Home

December: 4 Road / 6 Home

January: 5 Road / 8 Home

February: 6 Road / 4 Home

March: 4 Road / 5 Home

DAILY BREAKDOWN:

28 of the club's 34 home games will come on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. In total, the breakdown is as follows:

Monday: 1 Road / 1 Home

Tuesday: 2 Road / 1 Home

Wednesday: 2 Road / 3 Home

Thursday: 0 Road / 1 Home

Friday: 17 Road / 7 Home

Saturday: 11 Road / 12 Home

Sunday: 1 Road / 9 Home

PRESEASON SCHEDULE:

The Winterhawks previously announced they will play five preseason games in September, all on the road.







