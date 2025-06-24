Oil Kings Announce 2025/2026 Regular Season Schedule

Edmonton, Alta. - It may only be June, but excitement is building for the 2025/2026 WHL Season with the schedule being announced by the WHL today.

The Oil Kings have already announced their home opener on Saturday, September 20 against the Red Deer Rebels. They'll also visit the Rebels the night before to open the 68-game WHL schedule.

It's King-Sized Family Entertainment that starts at just $20 a seat at every Oil Kings game with Kid's Food Combos returning once again starting at just $7.50. Family Fun Sunday's also return to Rogers Place this season with over 30% of the games on Sunday's, starting with Sunday, October 26 against the Calgary Hitmen.

With families being at the heart of the Oil Kings, a total of 25 of the 34 home games for the Oil Kings this season take place on a weekend or a holiday. That includes Thanksgiving Monday against the Lethbridge Hurricanes (October 13), New Year's Day against the Red Deer Rebels, and Family Day Monday against the Lethbridge Hurricanes (February 16).

In addition to the New Year's Day game, the Oil Kings will also play at home during schools Holiday Breaks on December 28 against Lethbridge, and then on January 4 when the Seattle Thunderbirds make visit Rogers Place.

Meanwhile, after an extremely successful debut last year, $2 hot dogs return this season to Rogers Place with Wiener Wednesday's for seven Wednesday games this season. The first of which is October 15 when the Portland Winterhawks come to town.

The rest of the U.S. Division will be in Edmonton throughout the season as the Spokane Chiefs are in town on October 21, the Tri-City Americans pay the Oil Kings a visit on January 17, and the Wenatchee Wild are in town on March 11. It'll be the first time since 2023/2024 that the U.S. Division teams will make their way to Edmonton.

Another thrilling season of Oil Kings hockey is on the horizon, and you don't want to miss any of the action. Season tickets start at just $299 and is the best value for all 34 Oil Kings home games this season.

Keep an eye on the Oil Kings website and social media channels for the 2025/2026 Promotional Schedule coming later this summer!







