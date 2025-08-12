Oil Kings Announce 18th Annual Teddy Bear Toss Presented by the Brick

August 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Biggest Game of the Year is set for December 7 this year for the Edmonton Oil Kings!

The Brick's Teddy Bear Toss 2025 is set for Sunday, December 7 at 4 p.m. as the Oil Kings host the Prince Albert Raiders in a rematch of the first round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs!

Last season, the Oil Kings defeated the Red Deer Rebels 5-0 on Teddy Bear Toss in front of more than 17,000 fans. Gracyn Sawchyn scored with just over five minutes to play in the first period to send 15,458 Teddy Bears flying in support of 880 CHED's Santa's Anonymous.

Over the last 17 years of The Brick's Teddy Bear Toss, the Oil Kings have collected more than 177,000 bears and have helped raise more than $165,000 in support of 880 CHED Santa's Anonymous.

Tickets for the biggest game of the year are set to go on sale tomorrow, August 13 at 11 a.m. for the general public! Make sure you grab yours before the game sells out!







