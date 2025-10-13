Holinka's Five-Point Night Propels Oil Kings to Thanksgiving Win

Edmonton, Alta. - Miroslav Holinka became the 11th player in Oil Kings history to record five or more points in a game on Monday afternoon as the Oil Kings defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-2.

Holinka didn't notch his first point until the second goal of the game as the first goal of the game came off the stick of Lukas Sawchyn who walked into the high slot, firing a wrist shot home to make it 1-0. From then on, Holinka was in on every goal for the Oil Kings. His first of two goals on the afternoon came as he walked into the Hurricanes zone on a two-on-one, and fired a shot passed Hurricanes netminder Leif Oaten to make it 2-0. Lethbridge responded at the 14:07 mark with Shane Smith making it 2-1 before Lukas Sawchyn fired a one-timer home to restore the two-goal cushion.

Holinka's second of the game came on almost a carbon copy of his first one as the 20-year-old elected to shoot on a two-on-one to make it 4-1 late in the second frame.

Lethbridge got one back early in the third, from Smith again to make it 4-2, but that is as close as the Hurricanes would get. Joe Iginla finished off a nice Holinka pass from below the goal line to make it 5-2 at the 6:41 mark of the third before another sensational pass from the Czech product was finished off by Poul Andersen to make it 6-2.

Edmonton remains perfect at home, now 3-0-0-0 on the season and are 7-2-0-0 overall. The Oil Kings were 1-for-5 in the game on the powerplay and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Wednesday against Portland.







