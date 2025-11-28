Oil Kings Finish Eight Game Road Stretch in Red Deer

Published on November 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings will play their final game of an eight-game stretch away from Rogers place tonight as they make the jaunt down the QEII to take on the Red Deer Rebels.

Edmonton is coming off their six-game B.C. road swing where they earned a 4-2-0-0 record, outscoring their opponents 24-19 on the swing. Lukas Sawchyn led the way offensively with four goals and five assists for nine points. The 18-year-old had three, three-point games on the trip, including his first career WHL hat-trick.

The Oil Kings are now 18-6-1-1 on the season, which is still good for the top spot in the Central Division and Eastern Conference. They also still lead the WHL in goals scored with 114, averaging 4.38 goals per-game.

Meanwhile, the Rebels are 8-11-1-2 on the season, but have earned points in seven of their last 10 games as they look to get back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. They are two points back of eighth place Regina, and four points back of seventh-place Brandon as well.

This will mark the fourth of eight meetings of the season between the Oil Kings and the Rebels. So far this year, Edmonton holds a 3-0-0-0 record against Red Deer while outscoring them 15-6. Their last meeting came on November 5 as Edmonton downed the Rebels 7-3. This season, Andrew O'Neill and Ethan MacKenzie both lead the way for Edmonton offensively with four points each.

Puck drop from Red Deer tonight is at 7 p.m. from the Marchant Crane Centrium.







