Oil Kings Re-Assign Marsh to Drumheller

Published on November 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned 2009-born forward Jensen Marsh to the Drumheller Dragons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).

In this most recent stint with the Oil Kings, Marsh played in eight games, scoring once, and adding two assists. His first career goal and first multi-point night came in Edmonton's 4-3 shootout win over Medicine Hat on November 7.

Marsh has five points in 10 games with the Oil Kings this season and returns to Drumheller where he has nine points in 14 games.

Marsh was originally the 27th pick in the 2024 WHL Draft.

