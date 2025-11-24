U.S. Road Trip Begins with Seattle, Everett and Portland

Published on November 24, 2025

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos open their U.S. Division road trip with a challenging three-game week, facing Seattle, Everett, and Portland in a span of five days.

Wednesday, November 26, 7:05 PM PST (9:05 PM SK) vs. Seattle Thunderbirds @ accesso ShoWare Center

The trip begins in Kent, WA, where the Seattle Thunderbirds bring a 10-8-2-0 record into Wednesday night's matchup. Seattle has hit its stride recently, going 4-1 in their past five and riding a two-game win streak following wins over Victoria and Regina. The Thunderbirds have also been particularly tough at home this season with an 8-2-2-0 record at ShoWare Center.

Historically, the matchup has favoured Swift Current in recent years. Over the past five seasons, the Broncos hold a 2-1 record against Seattle, though the lone loss during that stretch came on Thunderbird home ice, something Swift Current will look to reverse this time around.

Friday, November 28, 7:05 PM PST (9:05 PM SK) vs. Everett Silvertips @ Angel of the Winds Arena

The toughest test of the trip may come Friday in Everett. The Silvertips enter the week as one of the WHL's hottest teams, boasting an impressive 18-2-2-1 record and a 5-2-2-1 mark at home, while also going 7-1-1-1 in their last 10.

The recent matchup history is nearly dead even: over the past five years, the Broncos are 1-1-1-0 against Everett. The only game in Everett during that span went to overtime, with Swift Current picking up the single point (0-0-1-0).

The Silvertips are coming off back-to-back wins over Kelowna and will play once more before hosting the Broncos.

Saturday, November 29, 6:00 PM PST (8:00 PM SK) vs. Portland Winterhawks @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

The first week of the road trip wraps up in Portland against a Winterhawks squad entering the week at 13-11-0-0. Portland has been trending upward, winning four of their last five, though they are looking to rebound from a recent loss to Kelowna. At home, the Hawks sit at 5-4-0-0, making Veterans Memorial Coliseum a challenging but not unbreakable venue.

The Broncos have held the historical edge head-to-head, going 2-1-0-0 against Portland over the last five seasons. However, Portland has defended their home rink well in the rare meetings there with Swift Current 0-1-0-0 in Portland during that span.







