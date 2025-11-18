Broncos Look to Build Momentum in East Division Clashes

Published on November 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Fresh off a thrilling 4-3 shootout win over Moose Jaw on the weekend, the Swift Current Broncos gear up for a pair of tough East Division matchups this weekend.

Friday, November 21, 7:00 PM vs. Saskatoon Blades @ SaskTel Centre

The Broncos open the weekend on the road against the division-rival Saskatoon Blades, who enter the contest with a 13-8-2-0 record. This is the third meeting between the clubs this season, with Saskatoon taking both previous games by identical 4-1 scores.

Historically, the Blades have had the upper hand. Over the last five seasons, Swift Current is 6-13-1-2 against Saskatoon, and the SaskTel Centre has not been friendly territory as the Broncos are 2-5-1-2 there during that span. This will also be the Broncos' first visit to the SaskTel Centre this season.

Saturday, November 22, 6:00 PM vs. Moose Jaw Warriors @ Temple Garden Centre

On Saturday, the Broncos travel to Moose Jaw to face another familiar East Division opponent in the Moose Jaw Warriors, who sit at 10-10-1-1. The Warriors will play once earlier in the week before hosting the Broncos.

This is the fourth of eight meetings between the teams this season, with Swift Current holding a 2-1 series lead. However, despite leading the matchup, the Broncos have been outscored 12-9 across the three games. Expect a tight checking game as the Warriors will be hungry for revenge after their shootout loss to the Broncos last week.







