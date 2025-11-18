Liam Ruck Added to Team CHL for the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Published on November 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today that forward Liam Ruck of the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) has been added to Team CHL's roster for the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, taking place November 25-26 in Calgary and Lethbridge, Alberta. Ruck replaces Brooks Rogowski of the Oshawa Generals (OHL), who is unable to participate due to injury.

Hosted by the Calgary Hitmen and Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League (WHL), the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge is expected to feature roughly 50% or more of the players projected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft - underscoring the elite talent on display throughout this two-game series in Calgary and Lethbridge.

Ruck, a 6-foot, 175-pound right-handed winger from Osoyoos, B.C., was selected ninth overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and continues to establish himself as a key part of the Tigers' forward group. Now in his 2025-26 campaign, he is averaging a point per game with 21 points (7G-14A) in 21 contests and is one of five WHL forwards to have earned a "B" rating on NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List released Monday, October 20.

His strong start has him just one point shy of the Tigers' scoring lead, while his 14 assists rank second on the team. Ruck has already recorded six multi-point outings this season, highlighted by a career-best four-point performance (2G-2A) last Friday in Regina - part of a week that earned him Tempo WHL Player of the Week honours for the period ending Sunday, November 16.

The 17-year-old's rise builds on a breakout 2024-25 season in which he led all WHL rookies with 25 goals, finishing with 41 points in 61 games and tallying 10 multi-point performances. He played an important role in guiding Medicine Hat to the 2025 WHL Championship title and a Memorial Cup berth, recording 10 points (6G-4A) over 18 playoff contests. On the international stage, Ruck represented Team Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, producing three points (2G-1A) in five games to help secure the bronze medal. He also captured gold with Canada White at the 2024 U17 World Challenge and made an immediate impact in his WHL debut on November 23, 2023, scoring a goal and an assist.

Ruck is also the twin brother of Tigers centre Markus Ruck. Their father, Derek Ruck, played three seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes (1998-99 to 2000-01), recording 67 points (18G-49A) in 206 career WHL games.

Ruck now joins Team CHL for the two-game series against the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP), where he will be coached by a familiar face - his Medicine Hat Tigers bench boss, Willie Desjardins, who is serving as head coach of Team CHL. He becomes the newest addition to a roster showcasing many of the top prospects from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

TEAM CHL ROSTER - 2025 CHL USA PROSPECTS CHALLENGE

Name Team League Hometown NHL CS Grade

Forwards (13)

Ethan Belchetz Windsor Spitfires OHL Oakville, ON A

Maddox Dagenais Québec Remparts QMJHL Saint-Lazare, QC B

Alessandro Di Iorio Sarnia Sting OHL Vaughan, ON A

Beckham Edwards Sarnia Sting OHL Komoka, ON B

Chase Harrington Spokane Chiefs WHL Prince George, BC B

JP Hurlbert Kamloops Blazers WHL Allen, TX (USA) A

Nikita Klepov Saginaw Spirit OHL Deerfield Beach, FL (USA) A

Caleb Malhotra Brantford Bulldogs OHL Toronto, ON A

Adam Novotný Peterborough Petes OHL Kobylice, CZE A

Mathis Preston Spokane Chiefs WHL Penticton, BC A

Ryan Roobroeck Niagara IceDogs OHL London, ON A

Liam Ruck Medicine Hat Tigers WHL Osoyoos, BC B

Egor Shilov Victoriaville Tigres QMJHL Tyumen, RUS A

Defencemen (7)

Carson Carels Prince George Cougars WHL Cypress River, MB A

Ryan Lin Vancouver Giants WHL Richmond, BC A

Charlie Morrison Québec Remparts QMJHL Miramichi, NB B

Giorgos Pantelas Brandon Wheat Kings WHL Victoria, BC B

Chase Reid Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds OHL Chesterfield, MI (USA) A

Daxon Rudolph Prince Albert Raiders WHL Lacombe, AB A

Xavier Villeneuve Blainville-Boisbriand Armada QMJHL Les Cèdres, QC A

Goaltenders (2)

Harrison Boettiger Kelowna Rockets WHL Wheat Rudge, CO (USA) B

Zachary Jovanovski Guelph Storm OHL Tecumseh, ON B







Western Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.